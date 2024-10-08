Tell it to SunStar: Anti-Semitism

I refer to the letter of the “Student Christian Movement” with the title “Condemning the continued Israeli offense.”

What shockingly strikes me is the fact that not with one single word was the barbaric massacre of the Hamas terrorists mentioned, one year ago on Oct. 7, the inhuman slaughter of 1,200 innocent civilians, including beheaded babies and children, the bestial rape of woman, the hostage-taking of 240 people, 101 of them still in custody!

Not one single word was heard that the Hamas terrorists started the war on Oct. 7.

Not one single word was heard that Israel was attacked first and has the right to defend itself.

So, what is the cause of the left-wing and Islamist anti-Semitism? The shortest and most precise answer has for letters: Envy.

The performances of Jewish people is disproportionate. Jews make up 0.2 percent of the world’s population, but have received about 22 percent of all Nobel Prizes. Of the 930 Nobel Prize winners, 205 are of Jewish origin. A disproportionate number of entrepreneurs from Jewish families have founded successful technology companies, including Google (Serge and Larry Page), Meta (Mark Zuckerberg), Oracle (Larry Ellison), Dell (Michael Dell), Palantir (Alex Karp), Open AI (Sam Altman), Salesforce (Marc Benioff) and several more. Israel today is one of the most advanced country in regard to technology. It has a vibrant start-up culture.

If you want to survive, you have to be better. In as many as areas as possible, but above all in the intellectual sphere. Jewish culture is a culture of writing and education. This insight has shaped the Jewish educational ideal over the centuries.

At the heart of it is a deep reverence for learning. A Jewish belief states: “To defend a country, you need a army, to defend your identity, you need education.” Jewish educational tradition has promoted research, critical thinking and intellectual curiosity for centuries.

As was the case a thousand years ago, envy and resentment towards the economic and academe success of the Jews were always a major driving force behind anti-Semitism. The propaganda war of the Islamists and Hamas terrorists and their trivializers is spectacularly successful in distorting the facts. Israel is allegedly committing genocide. Gaza is defending itself. The barbaric attack of Hamas is as good as forgotten on social media. Israel is the bad one, the Islamist terrorists are the good one.

Hamas started the war, murdered civilians and raped woman. Hamas killed hostages.

Hamas abused Palestinian children, schools, hospitals to disguise ammunition depots and terror headquarters. It is not only Hamas who wants to eradicate Israel’s existence, but above all its backers in Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, the Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq and the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Israel has been attacked and is defending itself against its terrorist enemies -- and fortunately achieving surprising success.

In any case, one would like to shout to the poor victims in Gaza, who are being used in the most cynical way as human shields for a terrorist network: “Free Palestine -- from Hamas.”

When envy, anti-Semitic envy become the dominant set of ideas and beliefs, it hinders knowledge, progress and prosperity.

The consequences are then delusion, regression and poverty. The opposite of meritocracy inevitably arises -- ineptocracy, the rule of the least capable.

Finally we should never forget, Israel is fighting a proxy war for the free world, because Israel is the only liberal democracy in the Middle East.