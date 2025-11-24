Tell it to SunStar: Asserting PH stance on the nursing profession in the US

By Rep. Kristine Alexie Besas Tutor

I express my deep concern about the United States Department of Education to exclude nursing from a federal government policy list on student loans.

Our concerned government agencies must ascertain whether this policy affecting nursing will affect the status of Filipino nurses working or will work in the US.

This is a highly technical issue that our Professional Regulation Commission, Commission on Higher Education, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Migrant Workers and Department of Trade and Industry must analyze together. They must give this matter immediate urgent attention.

We here in Congress are ready to extend policy support to the Philippine Nurses Association, the nursing schools and Filipino nurses in America.