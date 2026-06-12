Tell it to SunStar: Back to school: The struggle continues

By Renester P. Suralta

The 2026-2027 school year often brings excitement and anticipation for students, teachers and parents alike. However, it also reveals a host of challenges that schools must address to provide quality education. This article explores old and new back-to-school challenges, highlighting their impact on the learning environment and suggesting ways to overcome them.

One of the persistent old challenges is the lack of adequate classroom buildings. Many schools continue to grapple with overcrowded classrooms due to insufficient infrastructure. This overcrowding hampers effective teaching and learning, as teachers struggle to give individual attention to students. Another closely related challenge is the shortage of qualified teachers. The increasing student population often outpaces the recruitment of competent educators, resulting in heavy workloads and diminished educational quality.

In addition, many schools face a scarcity of essential facilities and equipment. Laboratories, libraries and multimedia tools are often unavailable or outdated, limiting students’ exposure to practical and interactive learning experiences. The lack of sufficient learning materials, such as textbooks, further compounds this problem. Students frequently share limited resources, which can hinder their academic progress.

Another significant old challenge is the burden placed on teachers assigned ancillary tasks. Beyond their primary role of teaching, many educators are tasked with administrative duties, maintenance work and supervising extracurricular activities. This additional workload diverts their attention from instructional responsibilities, leading to stress and burnout.

Amid these ongoing issues, new challenges have emerged, reflecting changes in educational policies and societal needs. The adoption of a new trimester curriculum, for instance, requires schools to adjust their academic calendars, lesson planning and assessment schedules. Teachers and administrators must adapt quickly to these changes to maintain instructional continuity.

The Strengthened Senior High School Curriculum represents another new challenge. Implemented without substantial pilot testing, this curriculum overhaul has caused confusion and difficulties among teachers and students. Without adequate preparation and feedback mechanisms, the transition has been less smooth than anticipated.

Furthermore, the introduction of a new grading system requires educators to familiarize themselves with the revised evaluation criteria. This shift necessitates training and clear communication with students and parents to ensure transparency and understanding. Alongside this, teachers must adapt to a new lesson plan format, which may require additional time and professional development to master.

Schools are also tasked with implementing feeding programs aimed at improving student nutrition and learning readiness. While beneficial, these programs introduce logistical and financial challenges that require careful management and community support.

Lastly, the increasing frequency of natural disasters compels schools to prepare for calamities. Developing disaster preparedness plans, conducting drills, and ensuring the safety of students and staff have become essential components of school management.

The back-to-school challenges encompass both enduring issues and new complexities. Addressing these requires a multifaceted approach involving increased investment in infrastructure, teacher recruitment and training, provision of learning materials, and support systems to reduce teacher workload. Equally important is the careful implementation of new curricula and programs, backed by pilot studies, training and community involvement. By confronting these challenges head-on, schools can create a more effective and resilient educational environment for all learners.