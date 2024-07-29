Tell it to SunStar: Back-to-school tips

As the back-to-school season approaches, new and returning students must adopt the right mindset for the year ahead. Embracing the following tips will help ensure a successful start to the new school year.

Establish clear goals: It’s important to outline your aspirations for the academic year, breaking them down into achievable milestones. Whether it’s aiming for academic honors, making the dean’s list, or securing a spot on the varsity team or cheer squad, setting specific objectives will guide your efforts.

Enhance organization: Utilize a planner or digital calendar to track assignments, tests, and deadlines meticulously. Employing folders or binders to maintain a well-organized collection of papers and notes will streamline your academic pursuits. Cell phones are a big help, for they have calendars and notes to record important plans and events.

Effective time management: Designing a structured schedule that balances study time, homework, extracurricular activities, and relaxation is crucial. Adhering to this regimen as closely as possible is key to maintaining a sense of control and effectiveness.

Sustained focus: Minimize distractions such as excessive social media use, video games, and television during study and homework periods. Spending prolonged periods on applications like Mobile Legends, Minecraft, and Roblox can be detrimental to academic concentration.

Foster relationships: Foster meaningful connections with teachers and peers, and consider joining clubs or teams to engage with individuals who share similar interests and ambitions. Among the recommended clubs are Arts Clubs, Science-Math Club, English-Journalism Club, Youth for Environment in Schools Organization, Wash in Schools Club, and Barkada Kontra Druga. Also the established Supreme Student Council/Government and BSP/GSP for leadership and discipline.

Prioritize well-being: Prioritize adequate rest, a balanced diet, and regular exercise. Nurturing your physical and mental health is fundamental to achieving academic success. As the famous Benjamin Franklin said: Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.”

Seek assistance when needed: It’s important to overcome the reluctance to seek help from teachers, tutors, or school counselors when facing academic challenges or feeling overwhelmed. Guidance and support from both school professionals and parents can be invaluable.

Uphold motivation: Maintaining a positive outlook and acknowledging even the smallest successes are key to staying motivated. Reflect on the reasons for being in school and the pursuit of your aspirations, as they serve as potent sources of inspiration. Good luck to the academic school year 2024-2025!