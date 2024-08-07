Tell it to SunStar: ‘Backer system’

In the Philippines, the “backer system” has long been a subject of debate and criticism, especially in the context of job hiring. Despite the negative connotations associated with it, this practice persists and even thrives. It’s essential to explore why this system endures and how it reflects broader cultural and historical realities, not only in the Philippines but also in other countries, including more developed nations.

The backer system operates on a foundation of trust and confidence, where an appointing authority relies on personal recommendations to make hiring decisions. While often linked to cronyism and nepotism—both considered unethical and illegal under Philippine law—the backer system exists in a gray area. Notably, attempts to curb this practice, such as the late Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago’s Senate Bill No. 2616, the “Anti-Political Recommendation Act,” have failed to gain traction.

This system is closely related to the “Padrino System,” a cultural phenomenon rooted in the Spanish colonial era. According to Pak Nung Wong’s study, “The Art of Governing the Self and Others in the Christian Philippines,” the padrino system is a network of relationships based on Catholic values and interpersonal bonds. It involves an exchange between a more powerful patron and a client, where favors are granted and reciprocated. This approach is deeply embedded in Filipino culture, governed by the concepts of “utang na loob” (debt of gratitude) and “hiya” (shame). These cultural codes shape how Filipinos interact and navigate social relations, making the padrino system an integral part of local knowledge.

While the backer system is often viewed negatively, it is a pragmatic approach in the eyes of appointing officials. In a society where trust and confidence can outweigh formal credentials, it reflects a preference for familiarity over unfamiliarity. This reality is undeniably unfair but persists as part of the cultural norm.

Efforts to eliminate the backer system face significant challenges due to its deep-rooted cultural significance. While it is possible to criticize the system’s inherent inequalities, understanding its historical and sociological context is crucial for a more nuanced perspective.

Ultimately, the backer system is a testament to the complexity of Filipino society, where practical realities often clash with ideals of fairness and meritocracy. Recognizing this complexity is the first step toward addressing the challenges it poses while acknowledging the cultural factors that sustain it.