Tell it to SunStar: Baga og nawong o epal lang gyud kaayo?

Over the weekend, beleaguered Pastor Apollo Quiboloy turned himself over to the authorities after a two-week manhunt led by the Philippine National Police (PNP). This, after years of being hunted by his transnational crimes, particularly those committed in the United States, which earned him an FBI warrant. As of this writing, he was already presented to the media with entire face covered out of legal precedence (and not of shame by him).

Days before his surrender, the nation was all in great shock and relief as fugitive ex-town mayor Alice Guo also surrendered to the Philippine authorities after her “getaway” in Jakarta. The dismissed Bamban mayor was on the loose, as earlier exposed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, trying to evade her crimes related to Pogos (Philippine offshore gaming operators) in her town. She was flown back to Manila on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, packed with a shameless smile that she bore upon her return.

Both of them share one thing in common, well, apart from their supposed crimes.

The cases of Guo and PAC-Q, now under government custody, were greeted by Secretary Benhur Abalos, the head of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). He worked his way to coordinate with the attached agencies under DILG, such as the PNP, in securing their surrender and arrest. Notwithstanding the conditions, or absence thereof, both operations yielded successes in their own right.

But it occurs to me a few things, concerning to say the least.

Abalos was front and center in securing photo opportunities and press conferences in Guo’s arrest. He was at her right in a now-notorious picture of her surrender. A smile, so naively done by the disgraced mayor, was something he was not able to predict or even be aware of.

The celebrity status she had acquired through memes, comparing her to Shancai of Meteor Garden fame, was already being used by netizens to lighten up or worsen her image. With his supposed knowledge and intelligence on social media, even at the slightest bit, wouldn’t he think so innocently of the photos amplifying her supposed “beauty” or evasion?

Moreover, he gave the first source to the downfall of the notorious preacher. His Facebook post on Sunday, Sept. 8, provided the conclusion to the manhunt done by the authorities, with a picture of PAC-Q and his lawyer, Israelito Tarreon, attached on it. With no further details being elaborated on it, it made an idea that Abalos was to be given credit for this success.

I couldn’t wrap my head around it. Really, it’s a bizarre thought to why Abalos was front and center to these victories.

For all the successes in their arrests, two main branches of government should be given their unending praise and due recognition. The PNP and law enforcement agencies should primarily take credit for these wins. Their tireless efforts and intelligence operations allowed them to do the job in accordance with the law. The Senate, too, must also be extended with praise for exposing them in the plenary halls. Regardless of the threats and backlash being thrown at them, their duty to serve through their investigations must be provided with its own applause, if not acclaim. Theatrics notwithstanding, these allowed the public to become aware of the grave crimes Guo and PAC-Q have made in secret.

Given these appraisals, it must be stated here that Mr. Abalos should only be given less to his credit as the head of the agency. His personal trips and musings were not enough to suffice the work done by the earlier organizations to cause their arrest. His stature was done in his own political show that would increase his prominence in the national scale.

My apologies to the good secretary; I understand that his role requires his presence to be there. However, despite his good work, I beg to ask; baga ba gyud sya og nawong nga magpabida sa pagdakop kay Guo og PAC-Q? O mao na ang sugod sa iyahang pagkaepal, karo’g naa siya’y plano nga mudagan sa eleksyon sa sunod nga tuig?