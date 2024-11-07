Tell it to SunStar: Balancing technology and humanity in education

Technology is rapidly changing education as we navigate the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Despite the rise of innovation, humanistic values must underpin it. With its focus on ethics, empathy, and social justice, Ignatian humanism can guide you through this complex terrain. For innovative and meaningful education requires cutting-edge technology and timeless values.

Ignatian humanism, inspired by St. Ignatius of Loyola, is a way of proceeding or a kind of spirituality that promotes holistic growth through intellectual rigor, ethical discernment, and social justice. It helps people develop mind, body, and spirit. This means prioritizing students’ total development or human excellence, ensuring intellectual and moral maturity. In essence, it suggests that we must integrate technology into education to enhance humanistic values, not diminish them.

Dr. Maria Cynthia Rose B. Ocampo, former Department of Education Undersecretary, and Dr. Fidel R. Nemenzo, former UP Diliman Chancellor, emphasize this balance during the recent STEP 2024 Conference in Marist School, Marikina City. Dr. Ocampo supports supportive, adaptive, and values-based educational environments that promote critical thinking and social responsibility. She promotes “skeptical resilience”—the ability to question, reflect, and adapt to rapid change. A world where technology can overwhelm the unprepared and critical thinking is more important than ever requires resilience.

Dr. Ocampo’s vision of “humanized education” (Education 5.0) and “educational justice” requires us to use technology to promote inclusivity and equity. Her insights show that great teachers can use technology to personalize learning, foster creativity, and support diverse learning styles. Technology without a moral compass cannot ensure student well-being and holistic development.

Dr. Nemenzo, on the other hand, recommends integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (Stem) and liberal arts. He believes science is shaped by its context and must serve the greater good. This approach rejects the idea that technology and science are separate from ethics and society. Instead, Dr. Nemenzo advocates for an education that gives students technical skills, emotional intelligence, and ethics to navigate the modern world.

Ignatian humanism, Dr. Ocampo’s humanized education, and Dr. Nemenzo’s ethical Stem integration form a powerful vision for education’s future. This vision recognizes that technology is transformative but requires wisdom. We must also teach students to be compassionate, socially aware, and able to use their skills to improve society.

In practice, this means creating innovative and inclusive learning environments. It means using technology to personalize learning experiences for each student while adhering to high ethical standards. It means promoting critical thinking, where students question, explore, and challenge the status quo while following justice and empathy principles.

Ignatian humanism and technological innovation can create lifelong learners with strong purpose and social responsibility. It teaches students the skills, values, and resilience to succeed in a changing world, not just for jobs but for life.

Let us balance innovation, ethics, technology, and humanism in this age of rapid technological advancement. We should embrace technology’s transformative power, but it must serve a higher purpose that aligns with Ignatian humanism and visionary educators like Dr. Ocampo and Dr. Nemenzo.

This will allow us to create an educational system that meets the needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and honors the complexity of our humanity. This is the challenge and promise of integrating technology and humanity for educational excellence. Let us face it with open minds, open hearts, and a commitment to social improvement.