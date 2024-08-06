Tell it to SunStar: ‘Bayan Ko’: Anthem of resistance

Filipinos will never forget “Bayan Ko.” Its moving melody and lyrics inspire patriotism across generations. This powerful protest anthem was written by Jose Corazon de Jesus and composed by Constancio de Guzman during the Marcos dictatorship. Though revolutionary, its enthusiasm has faded, raising questions about the evolution of protest art in the country.

Zarzuelas, Spanish musical dramas, inspired the song. “Bayan Ko” evolved from a performance piece into a call to fight oppression. Rebel activists sang it under martial law, despite government bans. The artwork’s underground popularity highlighted its resistance symbolism. Today, its use in school contests and cultural events suggests a shift from militant spirit to cultural artifact.

This evolution may dilute the power of protest art. The mainstreaming of “Bayan Ko” risks losing its edge and its ability to challenge and inspire. Many argue that its significance must be preserved, as “Bayan Ko” was born out of a response to colonial oppression and authoritarian rule — realities that continue to resonate today. Without the context of ongoing struggle, its revolutionary message risks becoming hollow.

Although highly regarded, this iconic masterpiece has yet to be immune to constructive criticism. Some have raised concerns about its use of gendered language and subtle militaristic undertones. Nevertheless, “Bayan Ko” continues to captivate audiences with its powerful message and enduring legacy. This song reinforces traditional gender roles by calling the Philippines a motherland to be protected and defended, rendering women passive and nurturing. This portrayal, while dated, deserves reexamination in modern gender discourse.

Additionally, the song’s emphasis on fighting and dying for one’s country glorifies violence and militarism. Resistance to oppression is noble, but equating patriotism with violence limits what it means to love one’s country. Patriotism can also be shown, sometimes more effectively, through peaceful protest, civic engagement and constructive dialogue.

Despite these criticisms, “Bayan Ko” is a beloved Filipino resilience symbol. It inspires generations, proving its longevity. The song has soundtracked many important events, from the People Power Revolution to modern protests. Its melody and lyrics inspire national pride and action.

Yet the song’s transformation from zarzuela to revolutionary anthem to cultural staple shows protest art’s fluidity. “Bayan Ko” has evolved with our struggle for sovereignty and dignity. This evolution raises the question of maintaining its revolutionary spirit in a rapidly changing world.

The diverse interpretations of “Bayan Ko” by Freddie Aguilar, Asin, Aegis, Kuh Ledesma, Madrigal Singers and Leah Salonga, among others, demonstrate its versatility and longevity. Unique interpretations add layers of meaning to the song, bringing it to new audiences while preserving its message of resistance and hope.

As the Philippines’ unofficial second national anthem, “Bayan Ko” is unique. Though written at a different time, its lyrics still apply to modern issues. As relevant today as during colonial and authoritarian rule, the song calls for freedom and justice.

The “touchy” song also emphasizes the importance of artists and cultural workers. Their ability to convey resistance and people’s hopes is invaluable. Artists interpreting songs like “Bayan Ko” contribute to discussions on national identity and freedom.

And so, “Bayan Ko” is more than a song — it represents Filipino resistance and resilience. Its transformation from zarzuela to a protest anthem and cultural staple shows how art and politics interact. By critically examining its legacy, we can ensure that “Bayan Ko” will continue to inspire future generations in the fight for social justice, liberty and human rights.