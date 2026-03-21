Tell it to SunStar: Be kind with your words

By Archbishop Alberto S. Uy, DD

(From the Maymay sa Magbalantay Facebook page )

Not every thought needs to be spoken.

Sometimes, people casually say things like, “You’re getting fat,” or “You’re losing weight — are you sick?”

They may think it’s just a joke or a simple observation. But words like these can hurt deeply.

You do not know what a person is going through. They may be struggling with their health, their confidence, or something very personal.

As followers of Christ, we are called to speak with love. The Bible reminds us:

“Let your speech always be gracious.” (Colossians 4:6)

Before you speak, ask yourself:

• Is it true?

• Is it kind?

• Is it necessary?

If it does not build the person up, it is better left unsaid.

Let our words heal, not wound.

Let our words encourage, not embarrass.

Let our words reflect the kindness of God.

Because sometimes, a gentle word can lift a heart — and a careless word can break it.