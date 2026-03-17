Tell it to SunStar: Be wise voters: Reclaim power from corruption in 2028

By Linie Ann A. Avenilla, University of Cebu-Main Campus

In recent years, the Philippines has grappled with rampant anomalies and corruption among government officials. Those in power exploit their positions, misusing public funds not for the common good but for personal gain. This betrayal erodes trust in our institutions. As the 2028 elections approach, we, the citizens, must step up as responsible voters. Filipinos must become wise and discerning in evaluating the candidates we support, breaking the cycle of greed that plagues our democracy.

Corruption in leadership delivers devastating blows to ordinary citizens. Public funds intended for education, healthcare, infrastructure and social services are diverted to corruption, leaving essential needs unmet. The greed of these officials fuels ghost projects, a crumbling health system, and a relentless rise in crime rates. It is heartbreaking to see poor Filipinos suffer due to politicians’ selfishness and hunger for money. Let’s not be blinded by fame or social influence — these failures hit the vulnerable hardest, deepening poverty and despair.

The call to be wise voters aligns closely with the ideas of Jean-Jacques Rousseau, who declared, “The people are the true sovereign and government exists only to serve the will of the people.” Rousseau argued that governments derive their authority from the consent of the governed, with leaders duty-bound to prioritize public interest. In our democratic Philippines, the people hold the power through freedoms such as speech and the right to hold officials accountable when they shirk their responsibilities or abuse power. By voting wisely and demanding accountability, citizens ensure public servants remain responsible for their actions.

It is our duty as Filipinos to choose leaders who truly represent us. Being a wise voter means looking beyond popularity, political dynasties and empty campaign promises, focusing instead on a candidate’s integrity, qualifications and commitment to public service. If we want to combat corruption and strengthen governance, we must scrutinize the leaders we elect. The 2028 elections offer a vital chance to select individuals devoted to the people’s interests. By voting responsibly, we can forge a government that is honest, accountable and committed to our nation’s progress.