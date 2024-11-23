Tell it to SunStar: Beat that dumb, crooked law

The more they insist on beating “terrorism,” the more it appears like they’re beating themselves.

Repeal the “anti-terror” law because the terrorism it aims to beat exists only in their imagination — for them to be allocated a “budget.” I am talking about the deleterious National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) and our “security” officials, with their favorite abusive, suppressive, oppressive, destructive Duterte law that is currently being weaponized against peace-loving and well-meaning unarmed targets.

BBM aptly discourages government offices to do away with lavish Christmas celebrations this year for austerity reasons, in consideration of calamity victims and the massive destruction wrought by the recent typhoons (applause). But yet, at the same time, he is encouraged to squander billions of pesos in the form of needless, mindless, gormless “budget” — both confidential and non-confidential. Sardonic.

Lividus, acerbus.

Beat terrorism, yes, by beating that dumb, crooked Anti-Terror Law. It was one mad creation, among others, of the mad previous administration, simply and solely. Know the heart (or the heartlessness), dear Supreme Court. Correct your wrong action when you decided to sanction the said wrong law. “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?” -- Jeremiah 17:9

There is no constitutionality to uphold in a law that allows, encourages and promotes abuses, oppression and weaponization.

The Anti-Terror Law is not only unconstitutional, it is vexatious — inhuman. Its objective (as exhibited and proven) is to silence dissent and dissenters, boost coercion, tyranny and brutality, and, of course, to favor/justify a “budget.” There is indeed an alarming trend of “duress” by certain authorities and functionaries.

Mystifying and confounding, yes, but not (really) in view of the “budget.”

I searched the word “activism” in the dictionary and here’s what Merriam-Webster has (for example) for its definition: “A doctrine or practice that emphasizes direct vigorous action especially in support of or opposition to one side of a controversial issue.” So what’s wrong with activism?

Patriotic Filipinos and/or our idealistic, pure-hearted, gallant youth were right all along when they held placards that shouted, “Activism is not terrorism!”

Stay on planet earth, dear Juan dela Cruz, and try to intently and discerningly listen to the NTF-Elcac and the National Security Council people when they talk and discuss terrorism and how to beat it. Then be not surprised if you mistake them (while listening) to be coming from another planet. Ambivalent.

They try hard to fend off violence when the violence is coming just from them. They purpose to end an “armed-conflict,” yet ironically, against unarmed “enemies” or red-tagged individuals while, ridiculously, they are the only ones who are armed and conflicted. What, indeed, needs an ending?

They apparently have been fighting “terrorists” that are inside of them. Start surveilling your hearts and monitor your own movements (this time), dear sirs and madams, and you would surely find success in beating what you’ve been trying so hard to beat (endlessly) — ”terrorism.”

Move forward, Philippines and my dear countrymen. But you cannot and will not if you hold on to idiocy and keep on cuddling the crazy, idiotic past, including the Anti-Terror Law, that ugly, demoniac law that should have been a part of the past “a long time ago” soon right after BBM was sworn in as our new president.

There is no tomorrow where there is no dawning of a new day. You cannot shortcut a desired future. (And it needs no “budget”). Any journey you have requires the correct number of correct steps to get to your longed, dreamed, correct destination. Each step that you take will take you exactly where you are headed. This is the command: About face!

“In righteousness you shall be established; you shall be far from oppression, for you shall not fear; and from terror, for it shall not come near you.” -- Isaiah 54:14

By Reni M. Valenzuela