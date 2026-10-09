Tell it to SunStar: Before we talk about Pax Silica, let’s talk about industrial policy

By Josua Mata, Sentro secretary general

The latest manufacturing numbers should force the government to confront a basic question: Where is our industrial policy?

The Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries (Missi) reported that manufacturing production surged by 11.8 percent in August, up sharply from 6.7 percent in July. The S&P Global Philippines Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) also showed continued expansion, reaching 54.9.

Yet the PSA Labor Force Survey (LFS) estimated that manufacturing employment fell by 350,000 from a year earlier and by another 264,000 between July and August.

These figures are not necessarily contradictory. The PMI surveys purchasing managers in manufacturing establishments about business conditions. The PSA Missi measures industrial production through an establishment survey. The LFS, meanwhile, is a household survey measuring employment.

Rather than choosing which number to believe, we should ask what they are telling us.

Manufacturing can produce more without creating more jobs. That is precisely why output growth alone is an insufficient measure of industrial success.

For workers, the real test is whether industrial growth creates decent jobs, raises wages, develops skills, strengthens Filipino enterprises and suppliers, transfers technology and moves the country into higher-value activities.

This is why Sentro is raising serious questions about Pax Silica.

We are not opposed to technology, advanced manufacturing or investment. What we oppose is pushing a massive investment initiative before the country has an industrial policy that defines what we want these investments to accomplish for the Philippine economy.

We should not be told to simply welcome Pax Silica because billions of dollars of foreign investment are supposedly on the way.

Investment is a means, not an end.

If government is prepared to provide infrastructure, land, tax incentives, training and other public support to attract global technology companies, then we must first establish what the Filipino people should receive in return.

Where are the commitments on decent and permanent jobs? Where are the requirements for Filipino suppliers and domestic value added? Where is the technology transfer? Where is the investment in Philippine research and development? Where is the plan to develop Filipino firms so they can move up the value chain?

Without these, we risk repeating an old pattern: attracting foreign capital, expanding exports and celebrating production growth while much of the technology, supply chain and value remain outside the country.

Pax Silica should therefore not be treated as a substitute for industrial policy.

Industrial policy must come first.

Government should identify strategic industries, build the infrastructure and skills they require, develop domestic suppliers, support research and development, and make public incentives conditional on measurable outcomes in employment, wages, technology transfer and domestic value creation.

The current manufacturing data make the urgency clear. We can have a surge in factory output while manufacturing employment falls. We can have strong business sentiment while workers do not necessarily share in the gains.

That is not an argument against industrialization. It is an argument for doing industrialization properly.

Sentro’s position is straightforward: Before we talk about Pax Silica, let’s talk about the industrial policy that will make investment work for the Filipino people.

We need factories. We need technology. We need investment.

But above all, we need an industrial policy that makes them create decent jobs, build Philippine capabilities and deliver lasting benefits to Filipino workers.