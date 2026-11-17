By Cham Perez, Center for Women’s Resources executive director

(Editor’s note: This press release was revised into a first-person narrative.)

When Asean economic ministers signed the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement (Defa) in Manila on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, my organization, the Center for Women’s Resources (CWR), immediately stepped forward to challenge the narrative that digital integration and artificial intelligence (AI) are automatic pathways to progress for Filipino women.

Looking at Defa alongside President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Executive Order No. 131 — which establishes the National Artificial Intelligence Council (Naic) — I see a troubling risk. Rather than uplifting us, these frameworks threaten to reinforce corporate control, precarious labor, invasive surveillance and the exploitation of women’s work. While Asean and the Philippine government promote Defa to attract investments, expand markets and accelerate economic growth through digital trade, we at CWR must stress a fundamental truth: digital integration does not guarantee decent jobs, better livelihoods, or economic security for women.

As I put it: DEFA promises seamless digital markets, while EO 131 promises “responsible AI.” Yet for Filipino women, both can easily translate to more work, less security and greater corporate control. A woman may sell online or work through an app, yet she remains without a living wage, job security, health insurance, maternity protection, or the right to organize. To us, this is not digital empowerment; it is simply the digitization of exploitation.

Digitalization must not deepen our exploitation

I have watched how Filipino women are heavily concentrated in the very sectors undergoing rapid digital restructuring — retail, services, business process outsourcing (BPO), care work, home-based production and platform-based gigs. While digital platforms offer new income opportunities, they simultaneously shift business risks onto our shoulders. Workers are left dealing with unstable earnings, zero benefits, constant surveillance, customer harassment, arbitrary account deactivation and unpredictable hours.

These conditions reflect a broader pattern where technological innovation is used to reorganize labor in ways that prioritize corporate efficiency and profit over workers’ rights. Instead of freeing women from economic insecurity, digitalization intensifies existing inequalities by making our labor more flexible for employers while making our livelihoods far more precarious.

In our 2026 Ulat Lila (Purple Report), our data revealed that more than 20 million women in the Philippines are economically insecure due to low incomes, limited opportunities and unstable work. Against this backdrop, we cannot treat the mere expansion of digital markets as an indicator of women’s empowerment. When corporations profit from our labor without guaranteeing living wages, decent working conditions and social protection, digitalization only entrenches the inequalities it claims to solve.

For women in the informal economy, the barriers to meaningful digital inclusion are even steeper. Poverty, the high cost of devices, poor internet infrastructure and limited access to tech resources severely constrain our ability to participate. Market vendors, home-based producers, online sellers, freelancers and platform workers desperately need affordable connectivity, secure payment systems, protection from excessive platform fees and decent working conditions. Without these safeguards, digital integration will only enrich corporations and the financially connected, pushing poor and rural women further to the margins.

Demanding accountability

for AI and digital platforms

We are warning the government that EO 131 must not become just another initiative that chases technological innovation and foreign investment while ignoring the real risks of displacement, algorithmic management and discrimination against women workers.

Today, AI systems are increasingly deployed to track productivity, assign tasks, set pay, screen applicants and restrict access to jobs and services. Without strict transparency and accountability, these systems easily reinforce gender, class and disability discrimination. As I have emphasized, an algorithm that decides who gets work, how much a worker is paid, or who gets deactivated is never neutral technology. It is a management tool that serves whoever controls it, and the government must protect the women whose lives and livelihoods are increasingly dictated by algorithmic control.

Furthermore, we cannot allow women’s privacy and online safety to be treated as secondary concerns in the rush toward digital trade. The unchecked collection and monetization of our personal data by corporations and platforms can intensify surveillance, discrimination and technology-facilitated violence — from harassment and stalking to image-based abuse and deepfakes.

Building a digital economy

for women, not corporations

At CWR, we are calling on the Marcos Jr. administration to reject a model of digital integration and AI governance that puts big business, foreign investors and tech giants ahead of workers and the public.

Women workers are demanding living wages, decent working conditions and security of tenure across digital, service, retail, BPO and platform-based sectors. Every worker — including those in informal, freelance, home-based and platform roles — deserves universal social protection, including health insurance, maternity benefits, pensions and income support, regardless of employment status.

We also urgently need strict regulation of digital platforms and AI systems to stop wage theft, excessive fees, unreasonable hours, arbitrary deactivations, invasive surveillance and discriminatory algorithmic decisions. At the same time, the government must guarantee affordable internet and devices, gender-responsive digital literacy programs and genuine support for women-led small enterprises.

Asean’s digital future cannot be measured by investment figures, corporate profits, or projections of a US$2-trillion regional digital economy. Its true measure is whether women workers enjoy decent wages, secure livelihoods, social protection and freedom from exploitation.

Filipino women do not need another trade agreement or AI council that treats us as cheap, disposable and flexible labor. We need living wages, secure jobs, social protection, safe digital spaces and the power to organize. Technology must serve the people, not corporate profit at the expense of our labor and rights. Anything less is not inclusion — it is exploitation.