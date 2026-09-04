Tell it to SunStar: Ber months, here we go again

By Samuel C. Villa Jr., associate professor at Cebu Technological University Main Campus-Dumanjug Extension

September has arrived and Filipinos have officially entered that magical season when Christmas songs suddenly appear everywhere — even when the first semester has barely settled into its seat.

In the Philippines, the arrival of the “-ber” months is practically the unofficial opening ceremony of Christmas. The moment Sept. 1 arrives, someone somewhere will play a Christmas song. And before we can even ask, “Are we ready for the new semester?” somebody is already asking, “What is our Christmas party theme?”

For higher education, however, the timing is both amusing and challenging.

Classes have just started. Syllabi are still being introduced. Students are still trying to remember their professors’ names. Faculty members are still figuring out who is enrolled in which section. Yet suddenly, Christmas is already knocking on the academic calendar.

The irony is beautiful.

We tell students, “Focus on your studies. The semester has just begun.”

Meanwhile, faculty members are quietly thinking, “December is only three months away. When will we start planning the year-end program?”

This is the unique Filipino academic experience: we can discuss learning outcomes in the morning and Christmas decorations in the afternoon.

The “-ber” months also bring a different rhythm to campus life. Student organizations begin planning activities. Offices start preparing year-end programs. Faculty members suddenly become event planners, decorators, emcees, singers, caterers, and sometimes unwilling dancers.

And somewhere in the middle of all this, someone will inevitably ask: “Who will bring the exchange gift?”

But beyond the humor, the Christmas season has an important implication for higher education.

Universities are not merely places for intellectual development. They are communities. Students and faculty spend months together learning, collaborating, struggling with deadlines and occasionally surviving group projects that deserve their own research study.

The Christmas season provides an opportunity to strengthen that sense of community.

The Bible reminds us, “Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice!” (Philippians 4:4). Amid academic pressure, Christmas gives the university community a reason to pause, rejoice and appreciate the people with whom we share the educational journey.

But Christmas should also remind us why we celebrate.

The angel declared in Luke 2:10-11 that the birth of Christ was “good news that will cause great joy for all the people” and announced the coming of the Savior, Christ the Lord.

That message should remain at the heart of our celebrations.

However, we must also be careful.

The Christmas spirit should not become another source of pressure for students and faculty. Not everyone has the same financial capacity. Not everyone can afford expensive gifts, costumes, contributions, or elaborate celebrations.

Christmas in the university should never become a competition about who can give the most expensive gift or decorate the most impressive office.

After all, the true meaning of Christmas is not found in the price tag.

It is found in giving, sharing and caring.

As Jesus reminds us in Acts 20:35, “It is more blessed to give than to receive.”

This is where higher education can teach an important lesson.

We can celebrate without overspending. We can enjoy without excluding. We can build fellowship without creating financial pressure.

A simple meal shared with colleagues may be more meaningful than an extravagant party. A sincere “thank you” may be more valuable than an expensive exchange gift.

The greatest gift a professor can give a student is not something wrapped in Christmas paper, but a little patience when the semester becomes difficult.

Galatians 6:2 reminds Christians to “Carry each other’s burdens,” a principle that applies beautifully to academic life. Students need encouragement. Faculty members need understanding. Colleagues need support.

As the “-ber” months begin, higher education faces the familiar challenge of balancing academic responsibilities with the season’s festivities.

There will be examinations, research deadlines, reports, meetings, presentations and Christmas parties.

There will be students worrying about grades while simultaneously practicing Christmas songs.

There will be professors checking papers while receiving messages about Christmas programs.

And there will definitely be someone who says, “It’s still September! Why are we already talking about Christmas?”

To that person, I have only one response:

Welcome to the Philippines.

Here, Christmas does not wait for December.

It starts when the calendar ends in “-ber.”

That may not be a bad thing.

In a demanding world of academic pressures, deadlines and responsibilities, the early arrival of Christmas reminds us to pause, appreciate one another and celebrate the people who make the educational journey meaningful.

So let the Christmas songs play.

Let the lights shine.

Let the students rehearse.

Let the faculty worry about the program.

But while we prepare for Christmas, let us not forget the greatest lesson of all: Christmas is ultimately about Christ.

As John 3:16 reminds us, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son.”

That is the gift worth celebrating.

That is the message worth teaching.

And that is the spirit worth bringing into our universities.

The semester may have just begun. But apparently, Christmas has already enrolled.