Tell it to SunStar: Best crime deterrents

Police visibility and alertness should be the best answer of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to the rising problem of criminality.

Police should use the crime database, statistics and other tools available to it to determine where to place police personnel.

The PNP’s response should be based on data. Increase visibility in areas where crimes are rampant. Without police visibility, there’s no deterrent and that’s basic.

The last thing the public needs is to perceive the PNP as inefficient or incompetent.

According to recent reports, the Japanese embassy had written authorities in Makati City to voice concern that Japanese nationals have been victimized by recent crimes including robbery and snatching.

During my watch as PNP chief, they acted immediately on information where “kotong” (mulcting) cops were operating, such as in Balintawak and Divisoria, and stopped the practice.

Mainam na talaga ang crime prevention and police visibility kasi makakita lang ng patrol car, huwag lang kasabwat ang pulis (Crime prevention and police visibility are effective because it will deter criminals - so long as the policemen are not corrupt and involved in crime themselves).

Meanwhile, I urge the public to do their part by practicing personal responsibility, especially in the case of cybercrimes.

This includes not responding to calls or messages from unknown callers who may be cybercriminals out to get their personal information.

Pagka (hindi) ka sigurado lalo kung unknown halimbawa may phone number lumalabas, huwag ka magclick, huwag mo sagutin at baka madisgrasya ka (If you are not sure, especially if you do not know the caller, don’t click on links or even answer the call because you might get victimized). “Ang technology mabuti pero masama rin. Talagang kailangan one-two steps tayo ahead sa mga sindikato (Technology can be used for good and bad. We must stay one to two steps ahead of crime syndicates).