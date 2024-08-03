Tell it to Sunstar: Beyond bullying

The recent Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) findings found widespread bullying. One in three Filipino students is bullied at least once a week, a statistic that has remained alarming for years now. Bullying is more common among boys and public school students. The effects on these students’ academic performance and well-being are significant. Bully-free schools are difficult to achieve, but many continue to work to address this issue.

Bullying hinders academic success in public schools. Bullied students score 11 to 44 points lower in math. This gap reflects bullying’s psychological scars as well as academic difficulties. The Department of Education’s (DepEd) response includes prevention and intervention, led by the Learner Rights Protection Office (LRPO) and the Bureau of Learners Support Services (BLSS), which offer hotlines, counseling, and mental health programs.

DepEd’s mental health unit, expected to open soon, is a major move. This unit addresses students’ psychological needs to help them cope with bullying. The department’s commitment to student well-being is shown by its ongoing hiring of mental health coordinators for each region. However, filling these positions has been difficult due to a shortage of qualified professionals, highlighting the need for more appealing guidance and counseling careers.

The proposed Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, Senate Bill 2200, is also crucial to this fight. DepEd strongly supports this bill to improve guidance counselor and mental health professional roles and salaries. The bill aims to fill the school support gap by raising guidance counselor salaries and creating new positions like mental health associates. This legislation is crucial to equipping schools to combat bullying.

Despite these efforts, the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 still needs to be more consistently enforced. For the law to effectively prevent bullying and other forms of violence against students, it must be aggressively implemented. This includes regular training for teachers and staff to identify and address bullying and fostering a supportive environment where students feel safe to report incidents. The persistent underreporting of bullying incidents underscores the urgent need for stronger enforcement measures.

Cyberbullying complicates matters. Nearly half of Filipino 13 to 17-year-olds have been abused online. This type of bullying can be more harmful than physical or verbal abuse because it follows the victim everywhere on their devices. Cyberbullying prevention requires digital literacy and online safety education, and harsher penalties for perpetrators.

Bullying worsens due to a shortage of guidance counselors. The profession’s high educational requirements and low pay make it harder for DepEd to fill over 4,400 positions. Only 251 graduates entered the workforce in 2018–2021, far below the needed number. Despite good intentions, some schools assign teachers as guidance counselors due to this shortage, which violates professional standards.

Despite difficulties, there are bright spots. Comprehensive anti-bullying programs benefit schools. These programs often offer peer support groups where students can share experiences and learn coping skills. Schools that promote respect and inclusion have lower bullying rates. Teachers, administrators, and students themselves, set the tone for this culture by emphasizing empathy and kindness.

Parental involvement matters, too. Parents must learn to recognize bullying and support their children. Schools can help by holding workshops and providing home resources. When parents are involved in anti-bullying efforts, students receive consistent messages about respect and kindness at school and home.

Community involvement and legislative support, like Senate Bill 2200, are crucial. Local governments can fund mental health and anti-bullying programs. After-school programs at community centers can give kids safe, positive activities. Schools, parents, and communities can form a bullying-prevention network by working together.

The road ahead is challenging but manageable. We can reduce bullying by addressing its causes, supporting students, and promoting respect and inclusion. Educators, parents, legislators, and students must work together as hope remains despite the shortage of guidance counselors and the need for better law enforcement.