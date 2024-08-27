Tell it to SunStar: Beyond ‘maritime dispute’

An incident has just happened again in the West Philippine Sea. What’s new aside from bully flares?

The spokesmen of our National Security Council and Philippine Coast Guards, Jonathan Malaya and Jay Tarriela, respectively, recently held a press conference, both seated with a lawyer this time, a former Supreme Court associate justice, Antonio Carpio. Besides sourgraping like cry babies, they plan to gather “evidence” regarding the collission. He... he... Funny :)

I told you dear government, legal minds and the military are among the least and last people that are needed to solve our squabble with China because the squabble goes far beyond sanity. Know the problem (or China) for what the problem is and you half solve the problem.

Can I ask, please: Was there a “special task force” (with a special budget) that BBM created to address the issue and solve our predicament in the disputed sea? If so, don’t expect anything to move forward and make headway lest there’ll be no more budget for the task force to _____.

This is the problem with task forces. They tend to prolong, if not worsen, the problem. “Task Forces” (with a budget) are counterproductive in corrupt countries like ours. You need to see that, Mr. President. A supposedly simple problem soon becomes complicated (and ridiculous). How come? The focus is downright diverted to the “budget,” no longer to the solving of the problem.

What kind of talk have you had if there was ever a “talk” that transpired between the two of you, Philippines and China? What do you want to happen if you don’t seem to want the solution to the problem, not just the appeasing of the “tension”?You can’t achieve anything with closed eyes, I mean just with legal and military minds, spokespersons (and a “budget”) to rely on.

You are not addressing the issue if “easing tension” is just what you want to accomplish -- apart from finding solutions to the main, real problem which has been the cause, rather the root cause of all troubles.

Nagkakahiyaan ba kayo? Why not be frank and propose to each other straightway what will finally put to rest the centuries-old disputation? What are you doing? What are you waiting for when the pie has long been waiting for you? Put it on the table, now! Cut it. As simple as that. No delays, no hesitation, no “budget,” no task force, no guns, no bombs, no lasers, no water cannons, no flares, no collisions and no attorneys are needed.

Address the infection not the lymph nodes or symptoms -- and then all will be well. Heal your myopia, or forget stupidity. Do right by solving the dispute -- through fairness, understanding, civility and unselfishness via peaceful, diplomatic means -- to save countless thousands of lives and prevent untold havoc on both sides. Make it bull’s eye if it’s a dart game. Do it together. Go ahead. Yes, you can.

Hit the mark or you’ll end up hitting each other.

By the way, dear China, would you please stop giving “advice” or issuing “warning” to my country as you did recently regarding the US donation of $500M to modernize and upgrade our country’s military capability. What “greater insecurity” will this friendly, concerned US donation bring to us as you “warned”? Baliktad. It is the reverse. Mind your own business and stop seeing and treating our officials like they are your cabals, and as though the Philippines is under your footstool.

Stop talking and acting like a “king” to us, Filipinos, each time we do our own thing involving the US and other countries of the world -- to shield us from evils and to help us defend ourselves from bullies or a bully. Who are you to tell Filipinos what to do? You are not even hiding your vicious intentions. Are you? You want the worst for us so that you can be able to do as you wish -- to us.

Don’t you realize that you are the last country that the Philippines should come to for advice? We are not fools. Filipinos will not allow themselves to be intimidated, deceived and bullied by you or any outsider for that matter. No way, not anymore -- until forever.

Whether you like it or not, believe it or not -- God is very much a part of the problem/issue. Hear and heed this, China and Philippines: Put the Almighty Creator in the equation, at the center -- not any legal and military mind, not warships and weapons, not task forces or “budget.” And then see what happens next -- wonderful. Congratulations to both of you, and the world.

Beyond “maritime dispute,” covetousness or China is the problem.