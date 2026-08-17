Tell it to SunStar: Beyond political loyalties: When principles must come first

By Giel Eduard Acot Orillosa

Politics has always been part of society. It influences decisions, shapes governments and affects the daily lives of ordinary people. A healthy democracy allows citizens to support leaders and political groups they believe in.

However, there comes a time when we must ask ourselves an important question: Are we loyal to a person, or are we loyal to the principles that protect the people? Political loyalty can be powerful. It can unite communities and inspire people to participate in nation-building. But when loyalty becomes blind, it can also prevent us from seeing the truth.

A leader is not above accountability.

A political party is not above the law.

A public official must always remember that power is not a personal possession. It is a responsibility entrusted by the people.

One of the greatest dangers in politics is when supporters defend everything their leaders do, even when evidence shows mistakes or failures. When loyalty becomes more important than honesty, democracy becomes weaker.

True supporters do not simply praise their leaders. They also have the courage to speak when something is wrong. They understand that criticism is not always an act of hatred. Sometimes, it is an act of love for the country.

A mature democracy is not built by people who blindly follow. It is built by citizens who think, question and demand better.

We must learn to separate personalities from principles. A good decision should not be judged only by who made it. A bad decision should not be accepted simply because it came from someone we support.

Truth does not belong to any political color. Justice does not belong to any political side. The welfare of the people must always come before personal loyalty. History has shown that leaders come and go. Political alliances change. Parties rise and fall. But the values of honesty, integrity and accountability remain important.

The future of a nation depends not only on the quality of its leaders but also on the wisdom of its citizens. Citizens must be willing to ask difficult questions. They must look beyond slogans, popularity and emotional speeches. They must examine actions, not just promises. A country cannot move forward when people choose loyalty over truth.

Progress cannot happen when protecting a political figure becomes more important than protecting the nation. The greatest service we can give to our country is not defending a person at all costs. It is defending what is right, even when it is uncomfortable. Political loyalty has its place, but it should never replace moral responsibility.

At the end of the day, we are not just followers of politicians. We are citizens of a nation. And the greatest loyalty we can offer is not to any individual.

It is to truth, justice and the future of our people.