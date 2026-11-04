Tell it to SunStar: Beyond the clean sidewalk

By Gemma Coronado, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City

In Metro Cebu you see it near the markets, under the bridges, and on the sidewalks outside the malls. A mother sleeps with her kids on a flattened carton while people in office clothes step around them. Most of us have learned to look away. I do it too, and I’m not proud of it.

What bothers me is how the response always seems to come in waves. A big rescue operation happens, the streets look cleaner for a while and then the same faces come back. A local commentator pointed out that these city “rescue” efforts, though commendable, are often temporary fixes to a chronic problem. I think that’s right. A round-up can move people out of sight, but it can’t give them a home, a job, or a reason to stay put. And some of those operations haven’t even been accurate. In one past sweep, police said the 149 people rescued across Metro Cebu turned out not to be homeless. If we can’t tell who needs what, how can the help be the right kind?

To be fair, something bigger is being tried now. President Marcos inaugurated the Pag-Abot Processing Center in Cebu in February 2026, as part of a push to move street dwellers off sidewalks and into stable homes. The Pag-Abot Program was first launched in July 2023 and aims to address both immediate needs and the long-term root causes of homelessness. I want to believe in that. Still, I’ve seen enough programs start with big ceremonies and fade by the next budget cycle. A ribbon-cutting is easy. Keeping the lights on, the social workers paid, and the follow-ups going is the hard part.

I also think we ordinary people forget that homelessness is not one story. Some families came from the provinces looking for work and ran out of luck. Some lost homes to demolition or typhoons and some are dealing with sickness or mental health struggles that nobody helped them with. Cebu City alone has identified more than 400 street dwellers to locate, profile and assist. Those are 400 different stories, and one solution won’t fit all of them. A shelter bed does little for someone who lost their income, and a livelihood program does little for someone who is sick.

So what do I want? Nothing fancy. I want the cities of Metro Cebu to coordinate instead of passing people back and forth across boundaries. I want affordable housing and jobs to be talked about as much as “clean streets.” And I want us, the neighbors, to treat street dwellers as people before we treat them as a problem. A fair question to ask is whether we are measuring success by how few people we see, or by how many are actually better off. I hope it’s the second one.

For balance, some people argue that firm enforcement and anti-mendicancy rules are necessary for public order and safety and that structured programs only work when people are actually brought in. Others argue that enforcement without housing and services just moves the problem around. It’s a real debate and I’d encourage readers to weigh both sides.