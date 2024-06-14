Tell it to SunStar: Blinded by Pogo, money and China

Laugh you head off, China.

Look how funny (or dumb) things can get when one gets blinded by money. And look how funny and blind some of our officials appear to be because of money, with all the enticement, deceitfulness and destructiveness that go with Pogo (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators) and gambling. “Paradise fruit.” This is the problem with Pagcor (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.) and our economists and technocrats who got used to looking just at the money side.

It’s 9:15 a.m. As I write this piece, the car tire store called me right at this very moment (which changed the course of my thoughts) and said, “Sir, the tire brand you are looking for is already available but if you will not come any time after we talk, I will give the set of tires to other possible buyers.” “No sir, you can’t do that because we have a prior unwritten contract,” I reasoned out. “Ok, if I will not come until 11 this morning, you can sell it to others,” further I told him.

He responded, “You know, in business, it’s always about money. It’s first come, first served.” My retort: “You’re wrong sir, in business there is also such a thing as honor or goodwill and it is certainly far above than money. I too am a businessman but I’ve been doing business (already for 39 years) beyond money or profit.” The store owner agreed/consented.

Dear government officials: There is more to governing a nation (and progress) than money. Ban all Pogos in the country (legal and illegal) -- now, as in NOW. Any action (and inaction) less and beyond this is insanity.

Open your eyes.