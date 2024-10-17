Tell it to SunStar: Broken beyond repair?

With his “Walang Pagbabago,” social media post over the weekend, former Secretary Rafael Alunan III presents a bleak picture of our government, characterizing it as ineffective, dishonest, and self-serving. He draws attention to the systematic problems that have dogged the country for decades, whereby those more motivated in serving themselves have taken front stage over capable public servants. The post captures the dissatisfaction of many Filipinos who believe the nation is still in decline despite several administrations and view public service as more of a tool for personal benefit than for national advancement.

The former Tourism and DILG Secretary notes that symptoms of a more general problem—the failure of leadership—the low IQ ranking of the nation, moral degradation, corruption, and inefficiency. This failing is not the outcome of one government but rather a recurring issue afflicting the country for decades. Alunan contends that the incorrect decisions taken by leaders and people, especially during elections, have resulted in a society split, disoriented, and apathetic toward patriotism, so fostering corruption in the surroundings.

Alunan’s message centers on the theory that a “political Mafiosi system” controls the country and concentrates power in the hands of a small number of people who will profit from it. Lack of responsibility and the people’s inability to demand better government have let this system grow miserably. Alunan, an alumnus of John F. Kennedy School of Government of the Harvard University for his master’s degree in public administration, cautions that this entrenchment of power has resulted in a situation whereby corruption and criminal behavior are not only accepted but rather ingrained in the fabric of government.

He underlines that every government faces the same accusations and fails to implement significant reforms, hence the cycle of corruption and criminality has gotten more intense over the years. Alunan sees as a betrayal of national interests the growing involvement of outside powers in the affairs of the nation, which worries him especially. This is likened by him to “sleeping with the enemy,” a perilous scenario endangering national sovereignty.

Alunan, an Ilonggo by heart as he was raised in Bacolod City during his formative years, thinks that this unsustainable scenario will finally get breaking point. Calling on the natural law of pressure and release, he foretells an eruption certain if the Filipino people do nothing. This might show up as general discontent or a more orderly movement for transformation. Alunan leaves the issue open, though, not providing a clear answer: When will Filipinos at last say they have had enough?

Alunan’s most recent post’s call to the younger generation is among its most strong features. He exhorts them to consider the future they wish for the nation and to accept accountability for realizing it. The former Oplan Paglalansag czar notes that although older generations—including his own—are still battling for change, eventually the young will suffer the results of today’s political mistakes.

Alunan, both a La Sallista and an Atenista by formation, also emphasizes the complacency and apathy that have let the present system to continue. Many Filipinos, he contends, are content in their comfort zones and reluctant to venture outside and demand the required changes toward development. This timidity, he says, has let the wrong kind of people to rule, so extending a cycle of corruption and inefficiency.

Alunan’s message gains more urgency as the 2025 elections get near. He urges Filipinos to support candidates with moral character, honesty, and qualification. Emphasizing that the future of the country depends on wise decisions taken at the ballot box, he issues a warning against the temptation to view elections as popularity contests. Alunan’s criticism of celebrity-driven politics is a direct call to readers to put substance above fashion.

Alunan’s essay is ultimately a call to action for the future as well as a historical analysis. Though he provides no simple solutions, he challenges Filipinos to reject complacency and demand improved government. Though strongly ingrained, the issues he lists are not unsolvable. He places the responsibility for change in the hands of the people, particularly the youth, urging them to decide whether they are ready to stand up and fight for a better future.

In the end, “Walang Pagbabago” delivers a sobering reminder that collective will and action are essential for real progress. The question is whether we are ready to rise to the challenge or will continue allowing the political Mafiosi to control their lives. Alunan’s message is clear: change must come from the people themselves, and the time for that change is far overdue.