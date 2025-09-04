Tell it to SunStar: Call for an end to the shameful, unabated, continuing, and excessive corruption in government’s public works and other projects

In the strongest terms possible, we hereby declare our outrage, disgust and disappointment about the acts of many of our legislators in Congress and officials in the Executive Department, primarily in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the local government units (LGUs), and the Commission on Audit (COA), for their shameful, unabated, continuing and excessive acts of graft and corruption, a crime against our people, especially those who continue to live in dire poverty.

While we take note of the President admonishing the corrupt in government, we are concerned that the guilty among these officials will continue their merry way of robbing the people and filling their pockets, completely oblivious to the fact that they are betraying the public trust, committing a treasonous act against our people, and simply being unpatriotic and sinful. It is thus important that thorough investigations be conducted by an independent body with the aim of prosecuting these corrupt officials, putting them in jail, and recovering the stolen funds. Justice for the Filipino people, especially the poor, can only be achieved by successfully punishing the corrupt.

Our call therefore is not just to “moderate your greed.” Our collective call to these corrupt officials is: Please stop! Maawa naman kayo sa mga naghihirap na taong bayan.

With this call to action, we can assure the corrupt politicians and officials that we in the undersigned organizations will:

1. Help identify those who have been guilty in the conspiracy to steal from the people;

2. Participate in and support citizen and voter education campaigns to make the people aware of the evils of corruption and other malgovernance practices so that citizens can discern and elect officials who have good anti-corruption records;

3. Gather evidence of corruption against officials in the government, particularly those in the DPWH, the LGUs and the COA, and their partners in crime in the private sector, so that appropriate criminal and civil cases can be filed against them;

4. Blacklist the notorious businessmen and contractors who conspire with the corrupt politicians and officials, and never do business with these people;

5. Lead the individual signing of the Integrity Pledge where, among others, the leader and the company he/she leads SHALL NOT BRIBE any politician or government official in exchange for project approvals or favors; and

6. Encourage the financial sector, particularly the banks and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), to be one with us in bringing out the money launderers and their unexplained wealth within legal and regulatory boundaries.

Tama na! Sobra na! Tumigil na kayo!

1. Alliance of Women for Action towards Reform (AWARE)

2. Alyansa ng Nagkakaisang Mamamayan (ANIM)

3. Association of CPAs for Sustainability Inc. (ACPAFSI)

4. Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals (BCBP)

5. Cebu Business Club (CBC)

6. Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI)

7. Cebu Leads Foundation (CLF)

8. Chamber of Commerce of the Philippine Islands (CCPI)

9. Connected Women

10. Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP)

11. Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI)

12. Filipina CEO Circle (FCC)

13. Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX)

14. FinTech Alliance Philippines

15. Green EDSA Movement (GEM)

16. Iloilo Economic Development Foundation, Inc. (ILED)

17. Institute for Solidarity in Asia (ISA)

18. Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD)

19. Justice Reform Initiative (JRI)

20. Management Association of the Philippines (MAP)

21. Military and Uniformed Personnel for United Philippines (MUP)

22. Nextgen Organization of Women Corporate Directors (NOWCD)

23. People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP)

24. Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI)

25. Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (PHILEXPORT)

26. Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA)

27. Philippine Women’s Economic Network (PHILWEN)

28. Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI)

29. Shareholders’ Association of the Philippines (SHAREPHIL)

30. Women’s Business Council Philippines (WBCP)