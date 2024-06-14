Tell it to SunStar: Calls for DepEd clarification on EO 61

The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) is urging the Department of Education (DepEd) to issue an official clarification on the implementation of Executive Order (EO) 61, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. This call comes amidst widespread confusion regarding the suspension of the Results-Based Performance Management System (RPMS), the Performance-Based Bonus (PBB) and the Productivity Enhancement Incentive (PEI).

I am voicing the group’s concerns over the various messages being received by teachers and administrators.

There is a pressing need for DepEd to provide a definitive interpretation of EO 61. The current ambiguity is causing significant distress and uncertainty among our teachers and school heads who are unsure how to proceed.

The confusion has been worsened by an alleged unofficial statement from DepEd’s Bureau of Human Resource and Organizational Development dated June 13, 2024. The message, which has been circulating online, purportedly states: The implementation of RPMS is not suspended. What has been suspended are PBB and PEI; however, budget allocation for FY 2024 PEI has been comprehensively released to the regions. Crafting of OPRF (Office Performance and Commitment Review Form) shall be continued while awaiting the streamlined RBPMS and PBI policy.

This alleged statement is an outright deviation from the spirit and intent of EO 61, s. 2024. Marcos’ EO 61 effectively suspends the implementation of Administrative Order 25, s. 2011, and EO 80, s. 2012, as amended.

EO 61 recognizes that the RBPMS and PBI system, contextualized through CSC (Civil Service Commission) and DepEd issuances, are duplicative and redundant, difficult to comply with, burdensome, bureaucratic, laborious and time-consuming for government employees and agencies, including DepEd.

The TDC views EO 61 as a vindication of their long-standing objections to the RPMS. EO 61 acknowledges the duplicative and onerous nature of the RPMS and PBB. It is essential that DepEd align its policies with the spirit and intent of this executive order. The suspension of RPMS was a long-awaited relief for teachers who have found the system unfair, unjust, and unrealistic.

We urge DepEd to promptly issue an official statement and clarification in conformity with EO 61 to dispel the confusion among our public school teachers.