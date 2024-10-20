Tell it to SunStar: Calm before the storm

Cebu City has relatively been quite since the filing of the certificates of candidacy for the midterm elections in May next year ended last Oct. 8, 2024.

It’s probably because the people are busy preparing for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and 2, respectively. Maybe things will get livelier in the coming week but I think the calm will hold until after this year’s Kalagkalag.

Perhaps it’s too early for election fever to set in. I know the campaign period hasn’t started but since when did that stop candidates from getting ahead of their opponents? Maybe I need to listen to the radio more often to get a feel for what’s really happening in the political scene.

Somehow, though, I have this weird feeling about next year’s polls. I can’t pinpoint the problem but something is off.