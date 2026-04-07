Tell it to SunStar: Can the PH overcome political fanaticism and confirmation bias?

In today’s political landscape, the Philippines is increasingly divided – not just at the polls, but also in our homes, schools, and social circles. Differing political beliefs are now causing tension, misunderstandings, and even outright conflict among friends, families, and communities. Misinformation worsens the problem by distorting facts and jeopardizing historical accuracy.

All too often, people accept only information that supports their beliefs, no matter how questionable, while rejecting credible journalism that challenges their worldview. This dangerous combination of confirmation bias and political fanaticism undermines trust in institutions, stifles civil discourse, and undermines accountability in government. Arguments turn into bullying or, in extreme cases, red-tagging – blatant accusations of terrorism or communism – demonstrating how entrenched and damaging these biases have become.

However, the solution does not involve abandoning dialogue. To combat fanaticism and selective thinking, political awareness must be promoted, critical thinking encouraged, and principles upheld. Change may be slow, but persistent engagement and civil discourse can help to rebuild trust, strengthen institutions, and foster an informed participation environment.

Hope lives on in those who are willing to learn, listen, and reason. If citizens continue to uphold these values, the Philippines can progress toward a political culture that prioritizes truth, accountability, and collaboration over division and disinformation.

The question isn’t whether change is possible, but whether we’re willing to pursue it.