Tell it to SunStar: Cancel Quiboloy’s passport

I call on the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to cancel fugitive Apollo Quiboloy’s passport.

The Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader has continued to fail to appear before the Senate or before Philippine courts.

Imbes na magpakita sa Senado o sa mga korte, panay record ng audio message na tila nang-iinsulto pa sa kakayanan ng gubyerno na matuntun siya (Instead of appearing in the Senate or in the courts, he continuously recorded an audio message that seemed to insult the government’s ability to track him down). This is appalling. This should not be allowed to pass, but only challenge government more to exhaust all means to restrict his movements.

In previous interviews, DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza said that when a passport is cancelled, it is a “red flag for any application in all DFA consular offices within and outside the Philippines.”

Daza further explained that a cancelled passport is reported to both the Bureau of Immigration and the Interpol office in the Philippines. Interpol PH then informs Interpol headquarters, which then includes the cancelled passport in the alert system of international border controls.

The world is closing in on him. He is accused of crimes that transcend continents and nationalities. Tiwala ako na maraming bansa ang handang makipagtulungan sa Pilipinas para papanagutin siya (I am confident that many countries are willing to work with the Philippines to hold him accountable).

Three of the victim-survivors who gave their testimonies against Quiboloy in the Senate committee on women hearings were foreign nationals.

Kung ang puganteng kongresista ay nahuli, sana naman maaresto din ang puganteng religious leader. Maliit ang mundo. Hindi niya matatakasan ang batas habambuhay.

(If a fugitive legislator can be caught, hopefully the same can be said for a fugitive religious leader. The world is small. He cannot escape the law forever.)