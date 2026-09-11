Tell it to SunStar: Caring for the ones who carry us

By Janeth L. Lacostales, faculty at Cebu Technological University Barili Campus

Every payday, a familiar script plays out in households across our communities. The hard-earned salary arrives, but before the breadwinner can even think of treating themselves to a nice meal, the funds are instantly partitioned into electricity bills, rent, groceries, siblings’ tuition fees and emergency money for relatives. By the time the dust settles, they are left with barely enough for their own commute next week. Yet, when asked if they are managing, they simply smile and say, “Kaya pa.”

Breadwinners are the quiet pillars of our families. They are the ones everyone runs to when a crisis strikes, expected to be an endless source of financial safety and moral support. But in a society that heavily romanticizes family obligation, we often fail to see that breadwinners are like empty cups being constantly poured out. They delay their own dreams, put off personal relationships, skip simple hobbies and surrender their own happiness, all so their families can live comfortably.

Because they carry their burdens so gracefully, we mistakenly assume the weight isn’t heavy. We celebrate their stability, but we miss their silent exhaustion. Many breadwinners live with a deep, quiet loneliness, secretly fearing that their value to the family exists only as long as their income does. They long for a temporary break — a moment to breathe without worrying about next month’s bills — but the fear of letting everyone down keeps them trapped in an endless grind.

It is time we start looking after the ones who carry us. Caring for a breadwinner doesn’t require a financial payback; it requires genuine empathy and appreciation. A simple “Kumusta ka?” that isn’t followed by a request for money, an offer to buy them a cup of coffee, or a heartfelt “thank you for everything you do” can lighten an impossibly heavy load. We must remind them that their worth is defined by who they are, not just what they provide. Breadwinners are our unsung heroes, but even heroes need someone to lean on.