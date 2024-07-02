Tell it to SunStar: Carry the torch: Why cower?

Malala at sobrang dilim na ang kalagayan ng mundo. Ngunit gaano pa kaya ang ilalala nito kung mananahimik ang katotohanan at magpapadala sa takot o pananakot ang mga alagad ng Liwanag at lingkod ng kabutihan?

(The state of the world is severe and extremely dark. But how much worse will it become if the truth remains silent and the servants of Light and those who stand for goodness give in to fear or intimidation?)

The world’s condition continues to progress -- from worse to worst. But how depraved can it even get if the truth will cease flickering and the disciples of Light and righteousness will cower under the shadow and threats of the evil one, who is the Devil?

Ang tao ay maaaring suhulan, takutin o paslangin, ngunit hindi ang katotohanan. Man can be bribed, intimidated or assassinated, but not the truth.

(People can be bribed, intimidated, or killed, but not the truth. Man can be bribed, intimidated or assassinated, but not the truth.)

Ang mga naghahasik ng dilim at lagim sa lipunan ay buong tapang sa kanilang paggawa ng kasamaan. Ano ang dahilan upang mag walang kibo ang katotohanan at tumigil ang pagsulong ng liwanag ng Diyos, ng katarungan, at ng kasarinlan ng bayan at bawat mamamayan -- para sa kaayusan, katahimikan at kaunlaran ng Pilipino?

(Those who sow darkness and terror in society are brazen in their evil deeds. What reason is there for truth to remain silent and for the advancement of God’s light, justice, and the independence of the nation and every citizen to stop -- for the sake of order, peace and progress of the Filipino?)

Those that sow seeds of evil and darkness in society are brazenly undaunted in what they are doing. What then is the reason for the righteous to safely sit idly by and for the truth to be silent? And what hell’s fury can prevent the Light from breaking the dawn of a promising future till the full light of day -- for Filipinos?

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” -- Edmund Burke

“We are not fighting against flesh-and-blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against mighty powers in this dark world, and against evil spirits in the heavenly places.” -- Ephesians 6:12