By Peter Trankner

The Catholic Church of New York agrees to pay more than US$800 million. It is one of the highest amounts of compensation in the wake of a wave of lawsuits for clergy sexual abuse in the United States.

The Catholic Church of New York says it has agreed to pay more than US$800 million to hundreds of sexual abused victims. The Archdiocese of New York said on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, that it had agreed to settle with victims of clergy sexual abuse. The agreement is the result of years of negotiations with the plaintiffs lawyers. It is due to be formally signed in early November.

First, the New York Times reported on it. According to the newspaper, each of the roughly 1,300 sexual abused victims is to receive at least US$250,000. Depending on the severity of the abuse suffered, the sum may therefore also be higher.

It is one of the highest amounts of compensation in the wake of a wave of lawsuits for clergy sexual abuse in the United States. Only the 2024 agreement on the archdiocese of Los Angeles on US$800 million was even higher. Law firm Jeff Anderson & Associates, which represents 300 of the victims, spoke of a “significant moment in the fight for justice.”

The Catholic Church in the US has been rocked by a widespread abuse scandal since the early 2000s. At the time, media reports revealed that priests had sexually abused thousands of children over decades. It was also revealed that church officials often covered up these cases or transferred the alleged perpetrators instead of reporting them to state authorities.

The Archdiocese of New York includes the boroughs of Manhattan, Staten Island, the Bronx and several districts north of the city. The Archdiocese is now “on the verge of enabling those affected to some extent heal and reconcile,” New York Archbishop Ronald Hicks wrote in an email to his priests, which was viewed by AFP news agency.

Hicks was appointed bishop by Pope Leo XIV last year. He replaced the influential conservative Cardinal Timothy Dolan. Prior to leaving, Dolan had announced the establishment of a US$300 million fund to compensate abuse victims.

Dioceses across the country have already had to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. Programs have also been launched to compensate victims of sexual abuse without lengths legal proceedings. Last June, for example, the Archdiocese of San Francisco said it had agreed tp pay US$395 million to some 530 sexual abuse victims to settle lawsuits against them.

It seems the Church operated by the doctrine: “If it must not be true, then it cannot be true.”

Sadly, the New York scandal is merely the tip of the iceberg. Sexual abuse of children by Catholic priests is a global disgrace, not an American exception.

A Church that teaches moral responsibility must be held to the same standards it demands of others.