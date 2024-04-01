Tell it to SunStar: CBRT project: A road to progress or bumpy ride?

The Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project that aims to improve public transit in Cebu City has gained a lot of attention — both positive and negative towards the locals in Cebu, more particularly in Cebu City. The implementation of this project has caused hassle and dissatisfaction among the residents in the surrounding area, and especially, the commuters due to the traffic jams and road closures in the affected area.

Reducing lanes on a national road, particularly on N. Bacalso Ave. near the Cebu City Medical Center and the Cebu South Bus Terminal, which is a busy road, has resulted in heavier traffic, longer travel time, and increased congestion. This has caused disruptions in the daily lives of not just residents in the area but also to the private vehicles, drivers, operators and passengers of public utility vehicles, and those reliant on public transportation (commuters). While the long-term goals of CBRT seem promising and encouraging, as of the moment, the ongoing construction of the project has a huge impact on traffic flow and congestion in Metro Cebu.

Furthermore, the ongoing political controversy surrounding the project has made it a hot topic not just in Cebu City but also in Cebu Province as Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia publicly declared her disagreement with the said project and ordered the halt of CBRT construction in heritage buffer zones. Mayor Mike Rama, in return, threatens legal action against the governor, and those who oppose the CBRT project.

Mitigation measures like creating other traffic routes and enhancing public information must be put into place in order to lessen the detrimental effects of the CBRT project on traffic congestion. By rerouting traffic away from impacted regions and informing stakeholders of project updates and modifications to traffic patterns, these tactics can help reduce congestion. It is imperative to ensure that the project’s advantages, such as enhanced public transportation and less traffic, surpass its disadvantages for all who are affected. This strategy may ensure an easier transition to Cebu City’s more sustainable and effective transportation system.