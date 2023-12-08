Tell it to SunStar: Cebu City Hall’s P35,000 Christmas bonus

Cebu

I watched SunStar Cebu’s “Beyond the Headlines” on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, where they conducted a survey on how many people were for and against the Cebu City Government’s proposal to give a P35,000 Christmas bonus for regular and casual employees as well as elected officials. To no surprise, an overwhelming majority, or 80 percent, were against it.

It’s hard to understand how a local goverment would waste much-needed funding on patting itself on the back instead of spending the money on basic services like garbage collection.

I read that Mayor Michael Rama wants the council to pass a second supplemental budget of P300 million for this purpose. That’s taxpayers’ money, by the way.

