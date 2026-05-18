Tell it to SunStar: Cebu investments: From rapid growth to real transformation

By Fernando Fajardo

Cebu City and Cebu Province are entering a new and more decisive phase of economic development. Across Metro Cebu and the province, local governments and the private sector are aggressively promoting investments, expanding infrastructure, opening new estates, and positioning Cebu as one of the country’s premier growth centers outside Metro Manila.

This is a positive development.

The continued expansion of major developers, tourism facilities, business districts, and mixed-use estates reflects strong investor confidence in Cebu’s long-term economic potential. Cebu remains one of the Philippines’ most dynamic regional economies because of its strategic location, entrepreneurial culture, strong educational institutions, skilled workforce and role as a major gateway for trade, tourism and logistics in the Visayas and Mindanao.

But Cebu now faces a more important challenge than simply attracting more capital.

The real issue is whether today’s investments are leading toward genuine economic transformation — or merely accelerating rapid but uneven urban growth.

For many years, Cebu’s economy expanded through real estate, tourism, retail trade, remittances and business process outsourcing (BPOs). These sectors created jobs, stimulated consumer spending, strengthened the service economy, and transformed Metro Cebu into a powerful metropolitan center outside Metro Manila.

Yet every growth model eventually reaches structural limits.

Today, the warning signs are increasingly visible. Traffic congestion continues to worsen. Flooding remains a recurring problem. Water supply pressures are becoming more serious. Waste management systems are under strain. Housing affordability is deteriorating. Urban overcrowding is spreading beyond the traditional city core into neighboring cities and municipalities.

Economic expansion is now moving faster than infrastructure capacity, governance systems and long-term urban planning.

This is why Cebu must now move from rapid growth toward real transformation.

Real transformation means building an economy that is not only bigger, but also stronger, more productive, more resilient and more inclusive. It means creating development that improves long-term competitiveness rather than simply increasing short-term economic activity.

The next phase of Cebu’s development cannot rely mainly on condominium towers, shopping centers, land speculation and consumption-driven expansion. Those sectors remain important, but they are not enough to secure Cebu’s future in a rapidly changing global economy.

What Cebu needs now is deeper economic capability.

The region must strengthen sectors that generate higher productivity and more durable economic value: manufacturing modernization, logistics and port development, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, agro-industrial processing, maritime industries, research and innovation and export-oriented enterprises.

These investments create stronger supply chains, better-paying jobs, technological upgrading and broader economic resilience. They also help reduce dependence on highly cyclical sectors such as property development and tourism.

Equally important is balanced regional development.

The concentration of growth within Metro Cebu is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain. Northern and southern Cebu possess enormous untapped potential in agriculture, fisheries, eco-tourism, renewable energy, logistics support facilities and industrial expansion. A more balanced development strategy can reduce pressure on urban centers while spreading economic opportunities more equitably across municipalities.

This is where governance becomes critical.

Investment promotion cannot simply be ceremonial or promotional in nature. Investors today study governance quality as carefully as they study incentives. They evaluate permitting efficiency, infrastructure reliability, transport systems, environmental management, disaster resilience, power stability and policy consistency.

In many ways, urban governance itself has become an economic asset.

A city that cannot effectively manage traffic congestion, flooding, drainage systems, waste disposal and public transportation will eventually weaken its own competitiveness regardless of how many investment summits or promotional campaigns it organizes.

The challenge for Cebu, therefore, is not whether growth should continue. Growth is necessary. Investments are necessary. The private sector remains indispensable to economic progress.

But growth must become smarter, more strategic and more sustainable.

The expansion of major property developers into new growth corridors such as the South Road Properties, Mactan, northern Cebu and southern Cebu reflects the continuing rise of a larger multi-city metropolitan economy. This transformation can create enormous opportunities for employment, business activity, tourism and regional integration.

However, without coordinated metropolitan planning and infrastructure integration, Cebu also risks spreading congestion, environmental stress, and urban disorder across a much wider geographic area.