Tell it to SunStar: Cebu’s ‘shared BRT’ moment: Smart adjustment or strategic drift?

By now, it is clear that the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) is not unfolding as planners originally envisioned.

What was meant to be a modern, high-capacity, dedicated-lane transport system has, for now, become something more flexible — and more controversial. The decision by Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival to allow jeepneys to use BRT lanes is being framed as a practical response to worsening traffic. Early observations suggest it is working. Congestion has eased in key corridors, and shifting public utility vehicles away from outer lanes has reduced bottlenecks.

On the surface, it looks like a sensible adjustment. But beneath that success lies a deeper question: is Cebu solving traffic — or quietly redefining what its BRT system is meant to be?

A true BRT system is built on separation. Dedicated lanes, predictable stops and uninterrupted flow are what make it efficient. It is designed to move large numbers of people quickly and reliably, offering a real alternative to private vehicles and chaotic road-sharing.

Once those lanes are opened to other vehicles — even something as essential as jeepneys — that principle begins to erode.

To be fair, Cebu is not operating under ideal conditions. The CBRT remains incomplete. Bus deployment is limited. Key segments are still under construction, and feeder routes are not fully operational. In short, the system is not yet capable of functioning as a true BRT network.

In that context, opening the lanes is less a policy shift than a stopgap. It reflects the reality on the ground: unused space in the center, overcrowded lanes on the side and a commuting public that cannot wait for long-term perfection.

From a governance standpoint, this is understandable. Cities operate in real time. When traffic worsens, leaders are expected to act — not wait.

And yet, this is where the risk begins.

Temporary fixes have a way of becoming permanent arrangements.

What Cebu is experimenting with — a shared corridor between buses and jeepneys — may gradually normalize a hybrid system that delivers neither the efficiency of true BRT nor the flexibility of the traditional setup. Instead of transformation, the City risks settling into compromise.

This is not just an infrastructure issue. It is a behavioral one.

For the shared system to work, discipline must improve. Jeepneys must load and unload only at designated stations. Drivers must resist the long-standing habit of stopping anywhere passengers flag them down. Commuters must adapt to fixed boarding points. Enforcement must be consistent and visible.

Without these changes, the system will revert to disorder — only this time within lanes meant to be efficient.

Early signs already show uneven compliance. Some drivers continue to stop outside designated areas. This is not surprising. Behavior shaped over decades does not change overnight. But it reinforces a crucial point: infrastructure alone cannot fix traffic. Without sustained enforcement and cultural adjustment, even the best-designed systems will underperform.

There is also a strategic dimension that cannot be ignored.

Cebu’s BRT was envisioned as a step toward modernization — a signal that the City is ready to adopt global standards in urban transport. Diluting the exclusivity of BRT lanes, even temporarily, risks sending the opposite message: that the system must bend to existing practices rather than reshape them.

That may be necessary in the short term. But it should not define the long-term vision.

The real question is not whether opening the lanes was right or wrong. It is whether Cebu has a clear path forward.

Is this a transitional phase, with a defined timeline for restoring dedicated lanes once the system is fully operational?

Or is it an early indication that the city will settle for a permanently mixed system?

The distinction matters.

If managed properly, the current approach could serve as a bridge — easing congestion while buying time for the full rollout of the CBRT. It could help commuters gradually adapt to structured stops and more disciplined movement. It could even build public acceptance for a more organized transport system.

But if left unmanaged, it could just as easily entrench the inefficiencies the BRT was meant to eliminate.

Cebu now faces a familiar governance dilemma: the tension between immediate relief and long-term transformation.

Choosing relief is often necessary. But without a firm commitment to the original vision, relief can quietly replace reform.

The early signs are encouraging. Traffic has improved. Road space is being used more efficiently. The City has shown it can adapt.

Now comes the harder part: ensuring that adaptation does not become abandonment.

Because in the end, the success of the CBRT will not be measured by how well it accommodates today’s problems, but by whether it delivers the fast, reliable and modern transport system Cebu was promised.

And that requires not just flexibility — but follow-through.

By Fernando Fajardo