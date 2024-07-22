Tell it to SunStar: Celebrating academic achievements despite negativity

This year, many of us have witnessed friends, colleagues, relatives, and loved ones graduating with master’s or doctorate degrees. We feel a sense of pride and joy for their remarkable accomplishments. Social media is flooded with pictures of them in their academic regalia, and we greet them warmly, expressing sentiments like “Wow, you’ve earned your master’s, you truly are a master now!”

However, alongside this celebration, there are also negative voices. Some people belittle these achievements with comments such as, “Your master’s is from a diploma mill,” or “How did you get a PhD in just two years?” These remarks cast doubt on the integrity of the graduates’ academic credentials and the institutions they attended.

Why do such people exist? Perhaps it’s insecurity or jealousy towards those who have reached higher educational milestones.

It’s important to remember that higher education institutions are governed by the Commission on Higher Education (Ched), which imposes strict guidelines and regulations. Institutions must adhere to these legal frameworks, and failure to comply can lead to severe consequences, including being removed from the list of recognized institutions.

When encountering negativity, it’s crucial not to engage in public shaming. Instead of questioning someone’s credentials or defaming their achievements, consider having a direct and respectful conversation with them. Most people pursue higher education for professional development, not for show. A master’s degree, for instance, is aimed at enhancing professional growth and career advancement.

There’s no need for public disparagement. If you have concerns about a particular institution, reach out to Ched for clarification. Support and encouragement are more constructive approaches. Let’s strive to communicate respectfully and show professionalism, acknowledging the hard work and dedication required to achieve such academic success.

Again, supporting and encouraging others in their educational endeavors is the hallmark of a truly educated individual.