Tell it to SunStar: Celebrating the Filipino spirit of selfless dedication and love

National Heroes Day, a day of great significance that honors the extraordinary people who have devoted their lives to the service and defense of our country, is observed with pride in the Philippines on Aug. 26. This very special occasion pays homage to our national heroes, a tribute well deserved for the unyielding dedication and sacrifices of these men who have fought and given up so much for the betterment of our country.

Thus, it is a moment for all Filipinos to ponder on the legacy of these national heroes and their enduring contributions, in return reminding us that heroism comes with love of country. Through various ceremonies and commemorations, the nation comes together to express gratitude and keep alive the spirit of heroism that continues to inspire and unite the Filipino people.

On this special day, we honor a range of heroes, with a special spotlight on the beloved Jose Rizal. As a brilliant writer and nationalist, Rizal was crucial in the Philippines’ struggle for independence from Spanish rule. His powerful writings and active role in the Filipino Propaganda Movement pushed for political reforms and inspired the fight for freedom. Rizal’s support for the revolutionary cause greatly influenced the journey toward Philippine independence.

We also honor the memory of Andres Bonifacio, another cherished hero in our history. Bonifacio was a driving force in the Philippine Revolution against Spanish rule. He founded the Katipunan, a secret society that played an important role in organizing uprisings and rallying widespread support for the cause of independence. Known as the “Father of the Philippine Revolution,” his relentless passion and commitment to the fight for freedom made a profound impact on our nation’s struggle.

Bonifacio’s legacy lives on as a powerful symbol of national pride and resistance. His courage continues to inspire generations, reminding us of the deep sacrifices made for the independence we cherish today.

In addition to honoring our well-known heroes who fought for our country’s freedom, it’s important to also acknowledge the Filipino Comfort Women. While these brave women didn’t wield weapons or lead revolts, they endured their own form of profound sacrifice and pain. During the Japanese occupation, they were subjected to horrific abuse and sexual violence against their will. Their suffering, though different from that of our traditional heroes, demands our deepest respect. Their strength and resilience in the face of such brutality reflect a different kind of courage that deserves to be recognized and honored as we reflect on the sacrifices made for our freedom.

Lastly, we must also celebrate our modern-day heroes, our parents. Whether they work as police officers, nurses, doctors, lawyers, overseas Filipino workers, call center agents, or in any other profession, these individuals make significant sacrifices every day. Their tireless efforts and dedication, regardless of their job, are driven by a deep commitment to securing a better future for their families. Let us honor them as today’s heroes for their unwavering sacrifices and the enduring impact they have on our lives and our future.