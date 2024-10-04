Tell it to SunStar: Celebrating World Teachers’ Day

AS the world celebrates World Teachers’ Day on Oct. 5, we reiterate our call for better treatment of teachers in the country through the assurance of benefits and incentives. Praises, entertaining celebrations, discounts, or freebies are not enough.

Every day should be Teachers’ Day, and we can do this through genuine recognition and appreciation of our profession.”

At the top of the teachers’ wish list for this year’s World Teachers’ Day is the enactment of a substantial salary increase.

The salaries of teachers in our country are far too low compared to the demands of the job, the cost of living, and especially the value of our profession. This is why almost every day, teachers are leaving for “greener pastures” abroad to feel the value of their profession.

Currently, we are pushing for the passage of Senate Bill 2743, a measure aimed at significantly raising the monthly salaries of teachers and employees in public basic education. The bill, filed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, seeks a P15,000 across-the-board increase, divided into three tranches over three years.

In addition, we reiterated the need to implement the welfare provisions of the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers, which have not been fully enforced for nearly six decades. However, we acknowledged some efforts by the Department of Education (DepEd) to fulfill certain provisions of the Magna Carta, such as medical benefits, overtime pay, special hardship allowances, paid study leave, and others.

However, some of these benefits are either limited or come with complications, making it difficult to claim what the law rightfully provides.

Take for example the implementation of policies such as DepEd Order 5, which aimed to limit teachers’ teaching hours to six and compensate them for overtime. However, the implementation of this policy backfired, burdening teachers with heavier and more rigid workloads.

Teachers also expressed grievances over what they call overregulation, particularly in student discipline. We argued that discipline is indispensable in the classroom and children need to learn discipline in order to effectively learn lessons.

Unfortunately, existing policies classify nearly all forms of discipline as child abuse, rendering the ability to discipline children obsolete. Teachers are always at a disadvantage.

DepEd’s Child Protection Policy, laws like the Anti-Child Abuse Law and other policies demonstrate overregulation.

We acknowledge these, and as teachers, we believe that the state has a duty to protect children wherever they are. But these policies should not be used against teachers. We must also protect teachers from those who may exploit these policies to harm us and make us victims.

We have documented many cases in which teachers faced false accusations, scandal, humiliation, intimidation, or even detention due to minor or honest mistakes, or simply for carrying out their official duties.

Nonetheless, we still find many reasons to celebrate World Teachers’ Day every year. Despite slow progress, there have been gradual improvements, partly due to today’s higher level of teacher participation in advocacy and struggles.

Teachers must always act and unite, as long as there are reasons to fight — low salaries, unjust treatment by the government, a lack of state support, severe shortages in schools and even perceived corruption in the education sector. Teachers must always fight. That’s the reason why we have World Teachers’ Day.