Tell it to SunStar: Change must begin with us

By Janeth L. Lacostales, faculty at the Cebu Technological University-Barili Campus

For the longest time, Filipinos have demanded for change. I still can vividly remember what happened in January 2001, during the eruption of the Second Edsa Revolution, when former President Joseph “Erap” Ejercito Estrada was ousted from office. A massive street protest, commonly called “people power,” took place which relevantly helped to remove a sitting official from his position. During that time, this “people power” happened because the Filipino people hungered for change. And yes, through unity, such change was brought about, President Estrada was ousted, having Vice President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo assume the presidency.

President Arroyo, being the fourteenth President of the Republic of the Philippines, served from 2001 to 2010 -- nearly a decade-long tenure. Although President Arroyo’s administration gathered significant accomplishments, it was continuously plagued by various corruption allegations, like the NBN ZTE broadband deal and the fertilizer fund scam, several allegations of electoral fraud, like the “Hello Garci” Scandal in 2005, even military uprisings like the Oakwood Mutiny.

Even before, the Philippine Government has been painted with never-ending scandals, and every leader who is put in position often becomes the centerpiece of controversies. This, once again, results in the Filipino people demanding change. But it feels like this has been going on forever.

Now, taking over President Arroyo’s place was President Benigno Aquino III, who also made significant achievements during his administration but still did not escape the controversies. President Aquino peacefully ended his six-year term, and was succeeded by the elected President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. From here, most of us already know what happened. President Duterte significantly tried to end the existing drug problem in the country by establishing the popular but internationally condemned “War on Drugs.” The Duterte administration exerted efforts comparable to the former administrations but still ended up facing public scorn.

Today, even the present Marcos administration is still facing different kinds of criticisms. Filipino netizens even dare to insult the present administration brutally and publicly, seeking and asking for another change of leadership. But as what I have said earlier, this scenario has been going on forever.

Therefore, I have concluded that the change that we long hunger for is not only determined by who sits in office as president. The change that we strongly demand must also begin with us!

In the coming elections, from being easily swayed by flowering words, let us change and be vigilant in choosing the officials we elect to office. Let us change and learn to trust them, after all we are the ones who gave them their positions. Instead of criticizing our leaders, why don’t we change and try to be led by them? Let us learn to be united again as Filipinos because our “kababayan” is not an enemy but an ally. Let us change and stop upholding our own selfish desires, stop the toxic trait of “crab mentality,” and actually start supporting each other genuinely. The success of our nation is not limited to the government alone; it extends to us and depends on us-the sovereign Filipino people.