Tell it to SunStar: Chasing honors, losing learning

By Athena Nina S. Subingsubing, a Senior High School student at the Talamban National High School

Listen closely to students after classes these days and one notices how education has become increasingly transactional. There is no talk of lessons learned or ideas discovered, only of averages calculated, rankings maintained, honors handed down. Somewhere along the way, it seems, learning itself has given way to the relentless pursuit of grades.

The classroom, ideally a place where curiosity flourishes, now often resembles an arena of quiet competition. Students measure themselves against decimal points. One low score becomes a catastrophe. One imperfect quarter threatens months of effort. Once a marker of excellence, academic recognition has gradually morphed into something weightier: a benchmark by which students measure their worth. Such realities help explain why debates around stricter honor requirements still provoke strong reactions among learners. Supporters insist that raising standards strengthens academic excellence. But excellence should never demand the erosion of a student’s well-being.

There is a dangerous difference between encouraging achievement and normalizing exhaustion.

Walk through school corridors during examination week. Observe students carrying not only books but also unseen burdens of expectation. Many sleep late at night, sacrificing rest to protect grades that society treats as passports to validation. Some lose confidence after a single low mark, as though one number erases their intelligence significantly. Others begin fearing mistakes so intensely that they avoid asking questions altogether.

And so education suffers.

When students become more concerned with preserving averages than understanding lessons, learning becomes mechanical. Memorization replaces in-depth learning. Compliance overshadows curiosity. Knowledge is treated less as something to value and more as something to temporarily retain until examinations conclude.

This culture does not emerge from students alone. Society itself has helped build it. Families celebrate honors as proof of success. Schools proudly display academic achievers on tarpaulins and recognition boards. Social media transforms medals and certificates into public symbols of accomplishment. Quietly, unintentionally perhaps, many young people absorb the message that high grades determine personal value.

Yet report cards cannot fully measure creativity, empathy, leadership, resilience, or critical thought. Some students carry responsibilities beyond classrooms — helping families, enduring financial struggles, or navigating personal hardships while attempting to succeed academically. Others improve tremendously despite not reaching the highest averages. Their growth matters no less.

Without dismissing the importance of discipline and standards, we still must ask difficult questions about the direction education is taking. What becomes of learning when students study primarily out of fear? What happens when mistakes are viewed not as opportunities for growth but as threats to academic distinction?

Education was never meant to cultivate students who merely excel at chasing numbers. It was meant to form individuals capable of thinking independently, questioning deeply and contributing meaningfully to society. Schools should produce learners, not machines conditioned to equate perfection with success.

There is nothing wrong with honoring excellence. But there is something deeply troubling about an educational culture that leaves students mentally exhausted in the process of achieving it. If recognition becomes more important than understanding, then schools risk defeating the very purpose they exist to serve.

Perhaps the real crisis confronting education today is not declining standards, but the gradual disappearance of genuine learning beneath the pressure to constantly achieve. And unless we confront this reality, more students may continue earning honors while quietly losing the joy, curiosity and humanity that education should have protected in the first place.