Tell it to SunStar: Chasing the paycheck

The once-coveted profession of teaching has transformed into a formidable challenge for many educators in Central Visayas. The noble aspiration to mold young minds is now clouded by overwhelming workloads, insufficient pay and significant stress. On Oct. 15, 2024, the Department of Education (DepEd) 7 reported that over 700 teachers have left their positions in 2024 alone, allured by the prospect of improved opportunities overseas, an alarming indicator of the escalating crisis within the education sector.

Among the schools most impacted by this trend are Cebu City, Negros, Talisay and Mandaue, which together have lost devoted educators to overseas job prospects. This troubling trend stems from the harsh realities faced by teachers in the Philippines. Although six-hour workhours are mandated, many teachers find themselves inundated with additional tasks that consume their time, energy and resources. Instead of enjoying their supposed downtime, they are frequently required to engage in various school activities, such as scouting and sports activities, which further diminish their morale.

The emotional strain on these educators is profound and the situation is deteriorating into a potential health crisis. Many teachers struggle with the looming threat of burnout, intensified by their unrelenting workloads.

As the Philippines confronts difficulties in international assessments like the Pisa, teachers feel the burden of addressing their students’ learning gaps, often at the expense of their own health. This systemic undervaluation of their dedication is pushing these committed professionals to reconsider a career they once cherished.

The challenges extend beyond the classroom; supervisors, school principals and even non-teaching personnel are increasingly feeling the pressure to leave their roles. They bear a heavy load, grappling with responsibilities that surpass their official duties. The ongoing shortage of non-teaching staff forces these leaders to take on additional tasks, resulting in overwhelming exhaustion. This toll, both emotional and physical, leads many to work double shifts, often neglecting their personal lives and time with their families and loved ones.

Amidst this chaos, educators and administrators face the fear of illness. Many worry that if they become sick, they will not only be quickly replaced but that their families could also suffer, without adequate health care support from the Government Service Insurance System, which charges prohibitive interest rates on loans. The oppressive fear of financial instability looms large, making the prospect of working abroad not merely attractive, but a desperate necessity.

The disparity in salaries between local educators and their international counterparts exacerbates these challenges.

For instance, teachers in the United States can earn around $6,515 monthly, which equates to approximately P377,918 at the current exchange rate. In contrast, many Filipino educators are living in a shoestring struggling to survive on significantly lower wages. The sad and alarming reality of our fellow teachers — we are living from paycheck to paycheck. The promise of financial security and improved working conditions abroad serves as a strong motivation, compelling many teacher heroes to leave their homeland.

During a recent media briefing, DepEd 7 Director Dr. Salustiano Jimenez acknowledged the gravity of this situation. “The lure of higher salaries and better working conditions overseas is a major factor pushing our educators to leave,” he noted, highlighting the painful reality that many dedicated teachers feel they must abandon their roles in search of a brighter future.

The repercussions of this mass exodus are severe for the Philippine education system. With 700 educators already lost in a single year, it is crucial for policymakers and stakeholders to tackle the root issues driving these departures. Implementing strategies to increase salaries, enhance working conditions and provide meaningful support for educators, administrators and education support personnel is essential for retaining the talented professionals who are critical to the educational framework. Thus, with the Alliance of Concerned Teachers 7, we are in full solidarity to the national demand for the salary grades of our teaching and nonteaching personnel.

Dr. Jimenez’s call to action is clear: “We must create a more nurturing environment for our teachers and administrators, or we risk losing even more skilled individuals to overseas opportunities.”

In this regard, the Congress and the Senate should recognize and certify the pending bills and resolutions toward creating significant changes in the economic needs of our educator. Without the urgency of these issues, sadly, more and more teachers will choose to seek greener pastures abroad.

As the crisis unfolds, government officials and educational institutions must prioritize the well-being of their educators, staff and leaders. By confronting these urgent issues, we can hope to retain dedicated professionals and secure the future of education in the Philippines. The stakes are incredibly high and swift action is required to support those who have committed their lives to this vital profession. The time for change has never been more pressing.