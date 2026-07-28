Tell it to SunStar: ChatGPT is ready. Are our teachers too?

By Dr. Samuel C. Villa Jr., associate professor at Cebu Technological University Main Campus-Dumanjug Extension

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer knocking on the classroom door — it has already entered. In fact, for some teachers, it may have entered before the school principal did.

Across the Philippines, educators are increasingly using ChatGPT to prepare lesson plans, generate quizzes, summarize lengthy documents, draft emails and even create learning activities. For some, it has become an indispensable teaching assistant. For others, it remains that mysterious colleague who always seems to know the answer but occasionally says something completely wrong with remarkable confidence.

The question is no longer whether ChatGPT should be part of education. The more important question is: What will encourage teachers to use it responsibly and confidently?

This very question was explored in a recent study published in the International Journal of Technological Learning, Innovation and Development, a Scopus-indexed journal. The research, titled “Adoption Factors of ChatGPT among Educators of Tertiary Education under the Interpretive Structural Modelling Framework,” was authored by Dr. Samuel C. Villa Jr., Dr. Blesie M. Villa, Mr. Nelson F. Nolon, and Dr. Celbert M. Himang of Cebu Technological University.

Unlike many discussions surrounding AI that ask whether ChatGPT is “good” or “bad,” this study looked deeper. It asked a practical question: What makes teachers willing — or unwilling — to adopt ChatGPT in their work?

Most assume that teachers reject AI because they fear being replaced. The research found otherwise. The biggest factors influencing adoption were not fear but technicality and self-efficacy. In simple terms, teachers are more likely to embrace ChatGPT if they understand how it works and if they feel confident using it.

Giving a teacher access to ChatGPT without proper training is like handing someone the latest smartphone and expecting them to find the Wi-Fi password, join a Zoom meeting and troubleshoot the projector — all before the first bell rings. The technology may be powerful, but without confidence and know-how, it is unlikely to produce its full potential.

The researchers discovered that technical knowledge acts like the foundation of a building. Once teachers understand the technology and believe they can use it effectively, everything else follows. They begin to recognize its usefulness, become more innovative and develop a more positive attitude toward integrating AI into teaching.

Another finding deserves equal attention.

The study points out that cost is more than just the monthly subscription fee. Schools must also consider training expenses, infrastructure, software upgrades, internet connectivity and technical support. These hidden costs often determine whether AI implementation succeeds or quietly fades away.

This is particularly relevant in the local setting.

Many public schools and state universities continue to operate with limited budgets. Some teachers still purchase classroom materials out of their own pockets. Expecting educators to independently master AI tools — or even pay for premium subscriptions — creates another burden rather than another opportunity. After all, teachers already wear many hats: educator, counselor, event organizer, photographer, IT support, and sometimes unofficial electrician when the classroom extension cord refuses to cooperate. Adding “AI engineer” to the list without support may be asking a bit too much.

The most refreshing message of the study is that changing teachers’ attitudes should not be the priority.

Instead of convincing educators that ChatGPT is beneficial through seminars or promotional campaigns, institutions should first invest in practical support. Train teachers. Improve digital infrastructure. Provide technical assistance. Once these needs are addressed, positive attitudes develop naturally.

This challenges a common misconception.

Technology adoption has never been about simply introducing new software. It has always been about preparing people. The best AI platform in the world cannot improve education if users feel confused, intimidated, or unsupported. Even the smartest chatbot cannot fix a weak internet connection — or convince a printer to cooperate five minutes before class.

The findings also carry an important reminder for policymakers.

As universities and schools rush to integrate AI into classrooms, investments should not focus solely on software licenses. Equal attention must be given to teacher capability, institutional support and continuous professional development. According to the researchers, strengthening technical skills, providing training, improving infrastructure and building institutional partnerships are among the most effective ways to encourage successful adoption of ChatGPT.

AI will undoubtedly reshape education in the coming years. But its success will not depend on how advanced ChatGPT becomes. It will depend on how prepared educators are to use it wisely.

Technology can generate lesson plans in seconds.

It can summarize textbooks, explain complex concepts, and even suggest classroom activities.

It may remind you of deadlines better than your department group chat.

But it still takes a teacher to inspire curiosity, encourage critical thinking, calm anxious students before an exam, and shape character.

That remains the one lesson no AI can teach.