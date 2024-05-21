Tell it to SunStar: Children on the streets

By Dranreb Toledo
I know there are several laws that protect children from abuse, exploitation and discrimination. Children, especially the young ones, need all the protection they can get, especially in a society that sometimes considers them as commodities or investments.
How many times have we encountered stories where children are reminded early on that they are the only hope for the family to get out of poverty. That they must study hard, graduate and then find a job so they can start contributing to the family’s finances.
Those are for the lucky ones who get to go to school. There are so many out there who have been forced to drop out right after elementary so they can start working.
That’s the sad reality.
Children should be worried about homework, getting caught playing games on their smartphones or in internet cafes. They should look forward to treats on their birthdays.
They shouldn’t have to scrounge for food on the streets, accost passersby for a few pesos. They shouldn’t have to worry where to spend the night.
And yet the number of homeless chldren is growing; a grownup in a child’s body, forced to live as an adult, fight like an adult, swear like an adult and survive like an adult.