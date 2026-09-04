Tell it to SunStar: City of Naga and its commitment to children with special needs

By Phoebe Gwynn Francisco, registered psychometrician

Just last month, I had the opportunity to conduct comprehensive assessments for persons with special needs in the City of Naga, southern Cebu, in partnership with the City Social Welfare and Development Office through the Center for Nagahanon Children with Special Needs, formerly known as the Stimulation and Therapeutic Activity Center.

What stood out to me most was hearing directly from families about the City’s longstanding commitment to children with special needs. The local government unit (LGU) of Naga has established several programs that support children and their families, including the Naga Sped School and free physical therapy services. What makes these initiatives particularly meaningful is that many of them have been available for nearly two decades, reflecting a sustained commitment rather than a temporary program.

During the assessments, I met beneficiaries with different needs, including physical, intellectual, visual and psychosocial disabilities. Some families shared that they had previously received services but were still confused about their children’s conditions because they had not been provided with a comprehensive explanation of the findings. This experience reminded me that assessment should not simply end with a diagnosis or a report. Families need clear information, appropriate intervention and access to services that can help their children participate and thrive in their communities.

The City Government of Naga has provided the center with facilities, funding and continued support for its day-to-day operations. The LGU also supported the comprehensive assessments, demonstrating that government investment in special needs services can extend beyond basic infrastructure and into understanding the individual needs of its constituents.

What is equally inspiring is the relationship between the center and the families it serves. As their children benefit from these programs, families have also become supporters of the center. This creates a community where government, professionals and families work together toward a common goal.

Naga’s experience shows us that an LGU can make a significant difference when advocacy is translated into sustained action. It also demonstrates how accessible services can increase awareness and empower families.

I hope other LGUs will be inspired by Naga’s example. More importantly, I hope the Cebu Provincial Government will consider spearheading and expanding programs that make developmental, educational, therapeutic and psychosocial services accessible to children and persons with special needs across the province.

Naga reminds us that inclusion is not simply an idea. With genuine commitment, resources and collaboration, it can become a reality for families who need it most.