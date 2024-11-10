Tell it to SunStar: Clear law on banning of Pogos needed

While I laud the aims of the Executive Order (EO) banning the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (Pogos) at nagpapasalamat din para sa reintegration program para sa mga displaced workers, may mga bagay pa rin sa EO na hindi malinaw.

Una, tila hindi exempted yata ang mga Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor)-operated and licensed casinos sa pagpapatakbo ng offshore online games of chance. Sabi sa section 1b., ang depinisyon daw ng Pogo na sakop ng ban ay “excludes online games of chance conducted in Pagcor-operated casinos, licensed casinos, or integrated resorts with junket agreements.”

Ibig sabihin ba nito, pwede magpatakbo ng Pogo sa mga casino gaya ng City of Dreams? Gaya ng Fontana? O kahit sa mga resorts na may mga casino sa loob?

Pangalawa, hindi pa din malinaw sa akin kung sakop ng ban ang Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (Ceza) at iba pang economic zones. Ang sabi kasi sa definition ng Other Offshore Gaming Licenses na ay yung mga “authorized under their respective Charters and subject to the supervision and/or jurisdiction of Pagcor.”

Eh yung Ceza at Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport (Apeco) ay outside the supervision and jurisdiction of Pagcor.

What this only underscores is that we need a clear law to move forward with a meaningful, clear, unequivocal and comprehensive ban.

Nakahain na sa Senado ang Anti-Pogo Act of 2024 at titiyakin ko sa periods of interpellation and amendments na ang mga gaps at butas ay mapupunuan.