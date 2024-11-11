Tell it to SunStar: Cocopea’s inclusion in NTF-Elcac

We, the Student Christian Movement of the Philippines (SCMP), denounce the maneuvers of the National Task Force of Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) to put into harm’s way civilian agencies and institutions by pushing the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (Cocopea) into joining the said agency through its so-called “whole of nation approach.” The announcement, headed by Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr. was made earlier Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, through the sixth NTF-Elcac Executive Meeting Press Conference.

It is disturbing that this is a scheme supposedly to build, according to Torres, “a broader base for information awareness campaign” so that students would have an “informed choice” regarding supposed terrorist organizations.

May we remind everybody that NTF-Elcac has been involved in direct harm against the youth. For example, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the NTF-Elcac were directly involved in the abduction of environmental youth activists Jhed Tamano and Jonila Castro. Last Aug. 4, members of the NTF-Elcac visited and harassed the household of Paolo Tarra, a student from De La Salle University - Dasmariñas (DLSU-D) as he has been likewise facing repression from school authorities. Moreover, even before Cocopea’s inclusion within the NTF-Elcac, many students express grave concern on graphic images of slain members of the New People’s Army (NPA) that are being used to dissuade joining progressive organizations during National Service Training Program classes that are being hijacked into red-tagging forums. A culture of militarization is being inculcated by NTF-Elcac, despite schools being supposed “safe zones.”

In the broader sphere, human rights groups have called to abolish the agency because of massive cases of corruption from the national level to the local communities. The Commission on Audit itself has declared that many projects under the multi-billion Barangay Development Program (BDP) of the NTF-Elcac are white elephant projects that are either substandard, incomplete, or do not really address the roots of poverty and armed conflict. Former senator Drilon even pointed out that these BDP efforts are “soft projects” that have been prone to corruption. Another unforgettable example on the corruption of NTF-elcac, particularly on forced surrenders, is the supposed surrender of an NPA leader Joselito Novelo Naag who had a P100,000 bounty, who was actually part of the AFP. Internationally, organizations such as Amnesty International and personalities such as United Nations Special Rapporteur Irene Khan have called to abolish the agency.

We would like to hear the basis of the Cocopea through Fr. Albert Delvo on why the league hastily joined an institution that is the true bastion of violence, deception, and corruption. We expect a man of faith like Fr. Delvo to discern what is truly affront to the principles of our faith. With well-documented cases of violence, deception, and corruption under the clearly un-Christian NTF-Elcac, are we seriously letting the legitimate forces of evil enter our schools?

There has been no news that students, councils, and organizations have been consulted on this matter. Thus, we have the basis to believe that this is not representative of the sentiments of private school students and other educational stakeholders which have held mass mobilizations and other protests calling for the defunding and abolishment of the NTF-Elcac.

“The truth shall set you free” (John 8:32) and private schools and every educational institution must be free from the un-Christian NTF-Elcac. Having a truly informed choice is knowing the deadly and deceitful sins of the NTF-Elcac. Thus, we Christian youth urge Cocopea to withdraw from NTF-Elcac and truly consult students and other educational students on this matter. These are the “signs of the times” (Matthew 16:1-4): NTF-Elcac is direly harmful to the youth, it must be abolished, and students will continue to be at the forefront of blocking the entry of NTF-Elcac among schools.