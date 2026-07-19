Tell it to SunStar: Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

Many among us carry unseen burdens. Some struggle with anxiety, depression, addiction, loneliness, grief, or other mental health challenges. Others silently bear the pain of poverty, unemployment, overwhelming debt, family conflict, migration, or the loss of hope. Many suffer in silence, afraid of being judged, misunderstood, or rejected. There are those who begin to believe their lives no longer matter.

As your bishops, we wish first of all to say to every person who is struggling: you are not alone. God loves you. Jesus never turned away those who suffered. He drew near to them, listened to them, touched them, restored their dignity, and brought them back into the community. The Church is called to do the same today. The Church loves you.

Mental illness is not a sign of weak faith. It is not a punishment from God. Like any illness, it deserves understanding, appropriate care, and compassionate accompaniment. Every person, whatever his or her condition, is created in the image and likeness of God and possesses an inalienable dignity that no illness can ever take away.

A reality we cannot ignore

Mental health concerns are becoming increasingly common in our country, especially among young people. Behind the statistics are real persons: a student overwhelmed by pressure, bullying, and prejudice, a parent crushed by debt, an overseas worker separated from family, a victim of abuse, an elderly person living in loneliness, someone trapped in addiction, or a family grieving the suicide of a loved one.

We cannot speak about mental health without also speaking about the realities that weigh heavily on our people. Poverty, unemployment, injustice, family breakdown, natural disasters, migration, and even the growing scourge of online gambling and other addictions can deepen emotional and psychological suffering. These are not only personal burdens but also social concerns that call us to greater solidarity.

We also recognize that we are living in a digital age, in which technology and artificial intelligence offer extraordinary opportunities for learning, creativity, communication, and service, especially for our young people. Yet these same technologies, when left unchecked, can also contribute to anxiety, loneliness, unhealthy comparison, cyberbullying, addiction, and other threats to mental well-being.

A church that walks with those who suffer

Our response as Church begins by listening and offering accompaniment. Every parish, family, Basic Ecclesial Community (BEC), school, and Catholic institution can become a place where people feel safe to ask for help without fear of shame or rejection. No one should suffer alone.

We encourage those experiencing mental health challenges to seek appropriate professional care whenever needed. Seeking medical or psychological help is not a lack of faith. God’s healing often comes through the dedicated service of doctors, psychologists, counselors, and other caregivers, whose work we gratefully acknowledge.

To families who have lost loved ones through suicide

We wish to speak especially to families grieving the death of a loved one through suicide.

The Church entrusts your loved ones to the infinite mercy of God. “As the grave psychological suffering can diminish personal responsibility, we should not despair of the eternal salvation of persons who have taken their own lives” (CCC 2282-2283). “In God’s hand is the life of every living thing and the breath of all mankind” (Job 12:10). Please do not lose hope.

If you have experienced misunderstanding or felt unwelcome within the Church during your time of grief, we ask your forgiveness. We urge our priests and pastoral workers to accompany families with compassion, to celebrate the Church’s funeral rites in accordance with current ecclesiastical discipline, and to proclaim the hope that is found in Christ.

As we say this, we reiterate the sacredness of human life: “Every human life, from the moment of conception until death, is sacred because the human person has been willed for its own sake in the image and likeness of the living and holy God” (CCC 2319).

Our commitment

As a Church, we commit to building communities of encounter, breaking the stigma, strengthening collaboration, and walking together in hope so that every person is welcomed, accompanied, and freed from stigma. We invite our parishes, religious communities, BECs, and schools to promote honest conversations about mental health and strengthen collaboration with families, professionals, and government institutions.

Above all, let us become communities where no one is ashamed to seek help, no one is judged for struggling, and no one is left to carry life’s burdens alone.

A word of hope

As communities of faith, let us remember in our prayers those with mental illness, those who care for them, and families who carry these burdens with love and quiet courage. We encourage every parish to establish counseling groups, offer the Sacrament of Reconciliation regularly, include regular prayers for mental health, healing, and hope in the celebration of the Eucharist and in other communal devotions, so that no one who suffers will ever feel forgotten, and all may find strength in the compassionate embrace of Christ and His Church.

May Mary, Health of the Sick and Comforter of the Afflicted, accompany all who suffer in mind, body, or spirit. May she obtain for us the grace to become a Church that listens, heals, and walks together in hope.

For the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines

Most Rev. Gilbert A. Garcera, D.D.

Archbishop of Lipa

President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines