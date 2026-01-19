Tell it to SunStar: Commission-driven allocables no better than attempted or planned robbery

By Sen. Panfilo Lacson

(Editor: The original media release was revised into a first-person account)

To me, “allocables” — at least those driven by the greed for commissions and kickbacks — are no better than planned or attempted robbery.

This is exactly why it is critical for the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to take a closer look at the files left behind by the late DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) undersecretary Catalina Cabral. If you submit a “wish list” or allocables without any assurance they will even make it into the final General Appropriations Act, and your motive is simply to collect a commission, then you are essentially planning a heist.

There is no problem with lawmakers requesting funding for projects that have been properly studied to serve their constituents. However, this should not happen while the National Expenditure Program (NEP) is still being drafted. In my own practice, my institutional amendments are always grounded in vetted requests from agencies or realignments made through my oversight function.

For a congressman or senator to dip their fingers into the NEP is out of line. Our work in Congress is to introduce amendments after the NEP is submitted to us, not before.

During our hearing this Monday, Jan. 19, I expect to tackle these “Cabral files.” I will be asking the DPWH representatives to authenticate the documents currently in my possession and those held by others. I intend to be completely fair: if the DPWH cannot authenticate a document — even one I am holding — it will not be made part of the Blue Ribbon Committee’s official records.

Regarding the expected absence of former DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan, his non-attendance will not stall our investigation, though it may hurt his case. The burden is on him to explain why false data on grid coordinates was submitted to Malacañang. We will have other resource persons from the DPWH testifying, so if he isn’t there, he loses the chance to air his side.

We will also be asking the Department of Justice to confirm if they actually approved his request to stay in California for his wife’s surgery. While I may discuss the possibility of him attending via videoconferencing with Senate President Sotto, I have one firm condition: he must be on the grounds of a Philippine embassy or consulate so a proper oath can be administered.

We have also invited former undersecretary Roberto Bernardo to clarify the alleged attempt by former police chief Nicolas Torre III to take him into custody. Furthermore, we are looking into the 2023 purchase of a property in South Forbes by former Speaker Martin Romualdez, allegedly using contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II as a “front.”

I have already obtained copies of the deed of absolute sale and the checks used for payment. While Discaya isn’t named as the buyer, the corporation involved has substantial shareholders with clear ties to the former Speaker. We intend to get to the bottom of this.