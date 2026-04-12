Tell it to SunStar: Compassion should not be selective

By Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David

People have reacted strongly—and rightly so—to the use of a pigeon in place of a child for the unveiling of the image of the Sorrowful Mother during the Salubong ritual in one of our parishes, especially the way it was bound and released with balloons carrying the black veil. It is regrettable. Had I been aware of this beforehand, I would not have approved.

I sincerely appreciate the concern expressed for the well-being of the pigeon, as well as for the environment—particularly marine life that may be harmed by deflated balloons. I share this concern for the care of creation, and I have directed our communities accordingly.

At the same time, I cannot help but wish that we showed the same moral urgency and collective outrage for the loss of human life. We have witnessed people killed on mere suspicion of drug use. We now see innocent civilians—including young students—caught in the violence of war, as conflicts continue to escalate and devastate entire societies.

Our compassion should not be selective. If we are capable of being deeply disturbed by harm done to animals and to nature, then all the more should we be moved—consistently and passionately—by the suffering and destruction of human lives.

Only when our sense of moral concern becomes whole, and not fragmented, can we truly say that we are defending life in all its dignity.