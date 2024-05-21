Tell it to SunStar: Complex subject

“The Holocaust is hardly taught anymore. For me (Ferguson) there is no different between these professors and professors who were openly Nazis in Germany in the 1930s. There is no difference. They abuse their position as educators to pursue demagogic Anti-Semitism politics. This is despicable.

“Israel is the only democratic country in Middle East. That means it is absolutely possible to criticize B. Netanyahu. Israelis do this all the time. That’s just how democracy works. But it is impossible for Palestinians to criticize Hamas in Gaza. That’s the big difference. In my view, they are the ones who have plunged the Palestinians into misery, the terrorist-leaders of Hamas.

And after Oct. 7th, it still amazes me how quickly the lefties switched from victims of Hamas and Islamic Jihad to the victims of the Israelis armed forces.