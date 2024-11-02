Tell it to SunStar: Comprehensive aid beyond food assistance for Typhoon Kristine victims

There is an urgent need for comprehensive aid to support the millions affected by Typhoon Kristine, beyond immediate food assistance. We call for substantial efforts in rebuilding homes and restoring livelihoods for the devastated communities.

Typhoon Kristine has left a trail of destruction affecting 7.13 million people across 17 regions, with the Bicol region bearing the brunt of the disaster. While providing food assistance is crucial, we must also ensure that affected families have the means to rebuild their homes and livelihoods.

As of the latest reports, 531,387 individuals remain in evacuation centers, and 83,777 houses were either destroyed or suffered partial damage. The typhoon has led to P1.5 billion in infrastructure damage and P2.5 billion in agricultural losses, with Bicol experiencing severe floods and landslides.

We call on the government to prioritize rebuilding efforts and provide livelihood support to help our kababayan recover and rebuild their lives. The resilience of our people is remarkable, but they need tangible support from the government to get back on their feet.

Fast-tracking the restoration of essential services is necessary, as electricity has only been restored in 228 out of 352 affected cities and towns. It is imperative to restore basic utilities to ensure that recovery efforts can proceed unimpeded.

We call for the waiving of electricity bills for households severely affected by Typhoon Kristine, emphasizing the need for compassionate policies as communities struggle to recover from the storm’s devastation.

Many families are already suffering, having lost loved ones and livelihoods to Typhoon Kristine. It is only humane to relieve them of the burden of their electricity bills during such a difficult time.

We made the proposal following President Marcos’ order directing the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to explore flexible payment options for electricity bills in calamity-stricken areas. This directive aims to alleviate financial pressure on affected communities and support their recovery efforts.

Mukha kasing bitin o kulang ang minumungkahi ni Pang. Marcos Jr. samantalang napakalaking pinsala ang dinanas ng ating mga kababayan. Hindi naman din nalulugi ang mga electric companies kapag winaive ang bayad sa mga todong nasalanta.

The government must demonstrate genuine concern for the welfare of its people by taking concrete steps to ease their burdens. Waiving electricity bills for the hardest-hit areas is a necessary measure to help families as they start to rebuild their lives.

With extensive damage reported, particularly in the regions of Bicol, Calabarzon, and Eastern Visayas, the call for relief comes as a critical intervention to assist the recovery process. We urge electric companies and cooperatives to act swiftly in support of these communities.

As 161 cities and towns are under a state of calamity, the call for comprehensive aid is a pressing demand to facilitate community recovery. Let us not leave our people behind. The government must act decisively to provide the necessary resources and support.