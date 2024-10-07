Tell it to SunStar: Condemning the continued Israeli offensive

We joined scores of progressive groups in front of the United States Embassy in Manila to protest against continued Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people, which is heavily supported and pushed by the US, with 69 percent of Israeli arms coming from US firms. Israel is the number one recipient of US military aid in the world. Oct. 5 serves as the International Day of Action of peoples around the world against continued Israeli occupation, which turned one year on Oct. 7.

Christian youth continue to condemn the one-year genocide Israel has been committing against Palestinians. A history of ethnic cleansing that intensified in 1948, the current conflict has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, including 17,000 children as of September. Israel is making Palestine a living hell, especially for the youth. Ten-year-old kids are now writing their wills and virtually all schools and universities have been damaged or ruined, destroying the right of Palestinian youth to education. It is sickening that the many of us continue to be silent, and the actions of Israel and the US, supposed harbinger of democracy, continue to prevail.

Conflicts and acts of displacement of Zionists from Europe started way before 1948’s Nakba. Yet the Nakba was very systematic as it displaced about 750,000 Palestinians. Palestinians continue to suffer as second-class citizens, including suffering from discrimination in employment, justice system, and property rights. Recently, Israel has also made greater offensives in Palestinian territories in the West Bank, as well as in Lebanon.

As a topic that is controversial to Christians, we Christians must be cautious of equating today’s Israel with the one in the Bible. The latter came from a condition of captivity; meanwhile, today’s Israel is very un-Christian, with Israeli troops even killing Christians in Palestine. In the final analysis, today’s Israel was a concoction of the British Empire in order to preserve its interests in oil in the region, a role now being committed by the United States.

We continue not only to call for a ceasefire but to ultimately end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands. Every effort must be exerted in order to be in solidarity and to achieve genuine liberation. We challenge every Filipino, inheriting the anti-colonial struggle of our Katipunan forefathers, to faithfully stand with Palestine against genocide, ethnic cleansing, and imperialism.